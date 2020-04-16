When looking back on his time coaching, it's not just trophies that fill Randy Schrader's list of accomplishments.
The Iowa native had been coaching for about 33 years before taking over at at Savannah 2017. After three seasons and a trip to the Class 3 quarterfinals, Schrader felt it was time to step down and turn in his letter of resignation.
"Coach Schrader's impact over his three years have been numerous," said Savannah Activities Director Chad Dreyer. "The measuring stick for success for a coaches tenure is if they left the program better than they found it. Without a doubt Coach Schrader accomplished that and we at the high school are grateful for his contributions."
Schrader said he has been using his time off the field to reconnect with people he’s crossed paths with even though they have since led different ways.
He received a phone call Wednesday from a former player he coached back in the 1980s. A simple “hello” turned into an hour of reminiscing.
“It’s amazing when you reconnect with those young guys that you had the opportunity to coach,” Schrader said. “Even if it’s for five minutes or a text, I think it’s gratifying to know you’ve touched people in a positive way, but just to have the opportunity to spend some time and know you’ve done some good for people brings some closure also.”
This fall will be a tough adjustment for the longtime coach. After 36 years of coaching, the sounds of a whistle blowing and fans cheering will become missed. And the leaves turning colors and the smell of fresh-cut grass will evoke nostalgia. The bright lights on Friday nights will have faded for Schrader but not the memories made beneath.
Championships and all, Schrader believes knowing he's made a positive impact on someone goes beyond any trophy he's obtained.
“If all you teach is football, you really failed at your job. It’s all about giving young men and young ladies the necessary tools hopefully to take on as they grow older and be successful in life," Schrader said. “You never know how good of a job you’ve done until 10, 15, 20 years down the line when they come back to you and they’re mothers and fathers and they’re successful in society their chosen field of endeavor and done some great things. I really think that’s what coaching is all about.”
Schrader may have hung up his whistle but said it's given him an opportunity to reach out to former players and former coaching staff members.
He and his wife plan on returning to Iowa some day but for now reside in St. Joseph, where Mrs. Schrader continues to work.
When asked if he’d coach again, a soft smile came across Schrader’s face.
“I still have the itch, but I don’t know if I want to scratch it,” Schrader said.