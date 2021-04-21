After announcing his resignation last week, Chris Holt received a text from an unknown number.
“It said, ‘Hey, coaching is still in your blood, you're not done.’ And I just said thank you. I never actually responded to say, ‘I don't know who this is.’ But it just sounded like a coach comment, so I figured it was somebody that I've either worked with or coached against, you know, so never say never,” Holt said.
Holt stepped down as head coach of Lathrop football after six seasons at the helm.
One year shy of 20 years as a head coach which would make him eligible for the Hall of Fame, the decision to step away from the sidleline was a tough one.
“That's definitely been one of my goals since I started. I guess I look at it this way, I have a lot of friends who've retired and it seems like they always find their way back to the sideline,” Holt said. “I’ve been telling my wife that I can always go back and get one year somewhere sometime.”
The longtime head coach planned on resigning after next season, but with changes in his family dynamic and shifts on his staff, Holt believed now seemed like the right time.
“We were in a situation where if I was going to keep coaching football, and things like that, it was going to eliminate some extracurricular activities for my kiddos,” Holt said. “And we just had a recent surprise here, one of our administrators left and it kind of started a domino process… I didn't want to start over with a whole new defensive staff, knowing that I was only going to do one more year anyway.”
Holt’s his first head coaching gig was at Princeton, before he made the move to Maryville. That’s where he led the Spoofhounds to two state championship appearances, winning 59 games in six years and clinching the state title in 2009.
After a stint at Oak Park and then working in the private sector in insurance for a year, Holt was hired at Lathrop in 2015.
“One of my former assistants was the athletic director at Lathrop and he called me and he said, ‘Get your butt back up here. It's time to get back to coaching.’ So I did and it was a great thing. So you know, Coach Banker, I definitely say thank you to him, because I may not have got back in at all if it wasn't for his phone call,” Holt said.
In six seasons at Lathrop, the Mules went 48-21. Holt guided his squad to two district championships, two KCI Conference titles and a Class 2 second place finish in 2018.
“When he came here, it was like he'd been here the whole time. He really bled black and gold and that was really awesome to have him come in and really preach how to build a program and and the relationships that come with that,” Justin Wright, who played for Holt for four years, said.
Over two decades, Holt has formed lasting connections with coaches and former players, some he even still keeps in touch with.
Wright said, “It's bittersweet because I'm lucky enough to really still have a really good relationship with him. So I've been talking to him. He was really passionate about the entire time. It's not like he didn't leave everything in it, but it was time. He invested a lot of himself into it, and he is just ready to make that next phase.”
Blake Gordon and Tyler Paul, who also competed under Holt for four years and graduated in 2020, learned lifelong lessons through him.
“Whether it's watching film or going over the plays that the other team runs, he was always locked in. He would spend hours doing that stuff. So he just set a good example for me and in my career to just keep trying to really put that extra work in mentally,” Gordon said.
“We got into a lot of engagements where we didn't agree on a lot of things but when I bought into the program, then I actually found what I could do,” Paul said. “Now I'm a coachable athlete so I can actually expand in how athletic I am, and that's really what I brought with me.”
Holt’s lasting impact on his players even has inspired both Wright and Gordon to want to coach alongside him on the field in the future.
When that time comes may still be up in the air, but in the meantime, Holt plans to continue to teach at Lathrop, with his sights set on possibly coaching another sport.
“I’m sure they'll have me coach something, probably some junior high basketball or track,” Holt said. “We had a great track program at Maryville, we had a lot of fun. So I haven’t coached track since then, but it's still there. I still know how to do it, I guess.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.