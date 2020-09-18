A matchup of two of the top three teams in 8-man lived up to the hype as No. 1 Mound City fended off No. 3-ranked Southwest Livingston, remaining unbeaten with a 40-26 victory.
Mound City (4-0) led 6-0 after the first quarter thanks to an interception return from Landon Poppa, eventually jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the second thanks to a rush by Tony Osborn.
Southwest Livingston battled back to tie the game at 20 in the third after two rushing touchdowns from Wes Hughes.
Southwest Livingston (3-1) gained its first lead a 28-26 in the third after a 34-yard run by Hughes and a two-point conversion.
With 5:47 to play on fourth and nine, Mound City regained the lead with a passing touchdown by Osborn to Wil Young, who finished with 103 yards and three touchdowns.
East Buchanan 60, Hamilton 36
East Buchanan moved to 3-0 on the season by scoring the final 22 points of the night en route to a 60-36 win at Hamilton.
The scoring opened on a Cru Conaway punt return touchdown for East Buch, which Hamilton followed with a kickoff return for a score by Sawyer Morrow.
The teams traded touchdowns until early in the third when East Buch increased its lead off back-to-back touchdowns, grabbing a 38-20 lead.
Hamilton (2-2) stormed back behind a safety and two rushing scores by Morrow to pull within 38-36.
East Buchanan then scored three times in the final eight minutes, including a 73-yard run as part of a 195-yard night for Trevor Klein.
The Bulldogs (3-0) finished just shy of 479 yards of offense with an additional two interceptions gained.
Other scores
Lee’s Summit 22, Central 8
Bishop LeBlond 62, Keytesville 32
Cameron 48, Chillicothe 21
St. Pius X 26, Maryville 14
Lawson 10, West Platte 6
Plattsburg 29, North Platte 0
Gallatin 48, Polo 27
South Harrison 36, Maysville 0
Milan 39, Princeton 8
South Holt/Nodaway Holt 52, Platte Valley 8
Rock Port 50, North-West Nodaway 28
North Andrew 60, Stewartsville 18
Worth County 56, Albany 54
Pattonsburg 78, King City 46
Atchison 42, Bonner Springs 24
Riverside 42, Hiawatha 6
Maur Hill 40, Nickerson 6
ACCHS 34, McLouth 20
Wabaunsee 37, Troy 13