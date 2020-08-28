Mid-Buchanan picked up right where it left off in 2019, rolling Princeton 41-6 behind a dominant night from its backfield duo.
Senior quarterback Javan Noyes rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns, and TJ Runyan surpassed 100 yards as the Dragons pulled away from the Tigers and moved to 1-0.
“Princeton did a really good job of clogging the middle,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Aaron Fritz said. “Those guys really rushed for some tough yards. Those guys ran super hard and the guys up front were doing what they needed to.”
Noyes added 98 yards passing and two touchdowns on 9-of-17 passing, totaling five scores on the evening.
Mid-Buchanan remained dominant on defense after allowing more than six points just once in the regular season in 2019.
“I thought we did a good job of lining up and matchup up with their single-wing stuff,” Fritz said. “We were flying around to the football and did a great job of team tackling.”
Mid-Buchanan will host Maysville and honor seniors next Friday in Faucett, Missouri.
East Buchanan 34, South Harrison 28
After leading much of the night, East Buchanan scored in the final three minutes of the night to secure a 34-28 win against Class 1 quarterfinalist South Harrison.
Quarterback Conner Musser tossed four touchdowns, including the game-winner to Luke Webb, who tallied 112 yards receiving and 12 tackles on the night.
COVID-19 cancelations
At least four games were affected by COVID-19 on Friday in Missouri. Albany’s game against Osceola was canceled out of precaution after an Osceola student-athlete became ill. Lawson’s game against Oak Grove was canceled after a Lawson student-athlete tested positive. Rich Hill and Jasper’s 8-man game was postponed to Saturday amid COVID-19 concerns. Mexico and Centralia was canceled after a positive test Friday.
Other scores
Pattonsburg 80, Bishop LeBlond 40
Lincoln Prep 42, Benton 0
North Andrew 50, King City 26
Blair Oaks 51, Maryville 8
Plattsburg 7, Polo 0
Brookfield 50, Trenton 0
Richmond 44, Lathrop 6
Marshall 23, Chillicothe 7
Stanberry 58, Appleton City 18
Gallatin 58, North Platte 0
SHNH 78, Worth County 22
Excelsior Springs 33, Savannah 21
Northeast @ Cameron
Higginsville 51, Hamilton 14
NW Hughesville 66, Braymer 14
Rock Port 46, DeKalb 0
NW Nodaway 30, Stewartsville 34
Mound City 50, Platte Valley 0