Mid-Buchanan scored 56 points on 25 plays in the first half, talling 347 yards on its was to a 5-0 start to the season.
Mid-Buch opened with a rushing touchdown by Kaden Anderson before three touchdown passes by Javan Noyes to three difference receivers, including a 39-yarder to Rawlins Brant and a 54-yarder to Caiden Bailey for a 28-0 lead.
Noyes added another short pass to Bailey before rushing for two scores of his own. Butch Walters added a rushing score for a 56-0 halftime lead.
Noyes finished 11 of 13 for 277 yards and six touchdowns with 61 and two scores on the ground.
Mid-Buchanan hosts Hamilton next week.
Stanberry 64, Pattonsburg 38
After an early flurry led to a 14-14 score at the end of the first, Stanberry outscored Pattonsburg 28-6 in the second to pull away.
It was all part of a 28-0 run, fueled by a 28-yard touchdown run from Tucker Schieber and pick six by Collin Sager.
Schieber finished with 22 rushes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Riverside 20, St. Marys 14
Kove Davis connected with Braden Chalfant on an 11-yard pass later in the fourth to break a 14-14 tie and move Riverside to a 3-1 record.
It was the third passing touchdown by Davis, as Riverside opened a 6-0 lead early with a 58-yard pass to Conner Hayes before St. Marys responded in the first.
Riverside took a 14-6 lead in the second on a 35-yard connecting between Davis and Charlie Grable following an interception by Nehemiah Byrd.
Other scores
Archie 62, Bishop LeBlond 6
Maryville 27, Cameron 7
St. Pius X 42, Chillicothe 27
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 49, DeKalb 0
East Buchanan 46, West Platte 14
Lawson 35, Plattsburg 8
Hamilton 40, Lathrop 16
South Harrison 38, Polo 0
Gallatin 32, Maysville 20
Milan 43, Trenton 6
Princeton 38, Putnam County 6
King City 50, Worth County 44
Mound City 60, North-West Nodaway 14
East Atchison 52, Rock Port 6
SW Livingston 60, Stewartsville 8
Albany 56, Platte Valley 8
Troy 30, Pleasanton 20
Maur Hill 41, Republic County 8
Wamego 41, Atchison 7
Nemaha Central 48, Atchison County 0