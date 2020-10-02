East Buchanan followed its end of the deal and will make it a battle of unbeatens next Friday after a 42-16 win at Plattsburg.
Conner Musser led the way for the Bulldogs, throwing for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-16 passing. Half of his completions went to Dru Thompson, who caught 62 yards worth of passes and a touchdown.
The Bulldogs found success on the ground, as well. Trevor Kline ran for 138 yards and a touchdown while Blake Antle finished with 102 yards and a score.
East Buchanan (5-0) will look to snap a three-game losing skid in its series with Mid-Buchanan when the Bulldogs host the Dragons next week.
Savannah 69, Cameron 14
The Savannah Savages opened the second quarter by scoring 28 unanswered to take control and remain unbeaten in MEC play.
Evan Yount began the game with two rushing scores for the Savages before Cameron responded with a 58-yard run of its own.
Yount then connected with Dayton Howard to open the second quarter with a 59-yard touchdown pass before two more Yount rushing scores en route to a 42-14 halftime lead.
Yount added a 72-yard run in the third quarter to help Savannah improve to 3-1 overall with a date at Chillicothe next week.
Other scores
Marceline 58 St. Joseph Christian 13
Bishop LeBlond 60 KC East Chrstian 44
Odessa 28, Maryville 14
West Platte 32, Lathrop 19
Lawson 42, North Platte 14
South Harrison 62 Putnam County 14
Milan 43, Gallatin 20
Princeton 30, Maysville 14
Polo 27, Trenton 14
North Andrew 36, Stanberry 6
Eat Atchison 34, Mound City 6
SW Livingston 60 Platte Valley 6
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 56 Stewartsville 6
North-West Nodaway 54 DeKalb 8
Pattonsburg 86, Rich Hill 56
Worth County 56, Orrick 40
Albany 52, Schuyler County 14
King City 52, Rock Port 32
Atchison 56, Turner 6
Jackson Heights 36, Troy 3
Republic County 32 Riverside 12