GOWER, Mo. — Throughout his years with East Buchanan, Dave Elms has seen success on the state stage in nearly every aspect.

As a husband and athletic director, Elms watched the Bulldog girls basketball team claim the state title last winter. As a brother, he watched Mid-Buchanan girls basketball earn back-to-back runner-up finishes in ‘18 and ‘19.

Now it’s his turn as the head coach of the state-bound Bulldog baseball team.

“It’s been such a fun ride with the community, the players and the school,” Elms said during Sunday’s community pep rally. “The support we’re getting is incredible. Hopefully we can make our community and school proud, and all of northwest Missouri. Hopefully we go down and put on a good show for everybody.”

The moment has been multiple years in the making for East Buchanan. The Bulldogs were district finalists in 2019 without a senior on the roster. The following season was taken away by COVID-19, and the Bulldogs entered this year with holes to fill.

“Early in the season we had to fill in spots, figure out who would be where,” senior Drew Thompson said. “After we got there, we started meshing and it all started coming together.”

But everyone on the roster admittedly had confidence with players like outfielder freshman outfielder Trevor Klein and sophomore pitcher Bronco Whitt ready to make immediate impacts. Whether its constant tough at-bats from Blake Antle, clutch hitting from Logan Taylor or late heroics at the dish from Luke Webb, the Bulldogs have epitomized winning as a team.

“I knew we had some really good pieces,” Elms said. “Coming into this year, they’ve worked hard to get bigger and stronger. We knew the potential was there from Week 1.”

And just about every piece has made a key contribution during the postseason, which has included playing a district semifinal at two different spots due to mound issues, three-plus-run comebacks against Mid-Buch and LeBlond in the district finals and sectionals, and a 10-3 rout of Lone Jack in the quarterfinals.

Seeing the puzzle come together in recent weeks provides a team fresh off the program’s first over district title little reason to be nervous on the big stage.

“We got here for a reason,” senior pitcher Kaden Woodside said. “This is my final week and I want to go out on top, we all want to go out on top. We’ve got a great team here, and I think we can get it done.”

Senior Conner Musser added, “You just go out and play baseball, leave all the nerves behind. Play like we have been playing and things will take care of themselves.”

As anticipation has built since winning punch their ticket to the semifinals Wednesday, the Bulldogs have stayed even keeled. Their last moments in Gower before being sent off to Ozark, Missouri, included a competitive game of dizzy bat, a cookout with family members and thanking the community for helping them make history.

It’s all gone into making a dream moment come true ahead of the biggest games of their high school careers.

“It’s amazing, man,” Woodside said. “You dream of it as a kid all the time, then it’s actually here. It’s everything you can imagine.”

East Buchanan (17-8) will face Holcomb (20-5) at 4 p.m. Monday in the Class 2 semifinal round at US Baseball Park. The championship and third-place games will take place Tuesday.