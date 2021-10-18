East Buchanan's Madison Jessen is in contention for medalist honors after the first round of the MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Golf Championship at Silo Ridge in Bolivar, Missouri.
Jessen shot a 16-over 88 Monday to put herself two shots back of the lead, held by Savannah Thessing of New Covenant. Jessen finished fourth a year ago and is three strokes ahead of third.
Maryville's Cailyn Auffert is the next top individual in a tie for 17th at 28 over, one stroke ahead of East Atchison's Jamie Barnett. East Buchanan is in fourth place in the team standings with a score of 421, which is just 17 strokes back of second place. East Buchanan's Hannah Archdekin is in tie for 28th. East Atchison's Sydnee Bruns (32nd) and Kelsea Kirwan (34th) aren't far behind.
Gallatin's Elle Coopple, tied for 36th, is the only other area golfer in the top 40.
In the Class 4 tournament at Rivercut in Springfield, Central's Ali Perry is in position to improve on her freshman performance. She's in a tie for 17th with a 10-over 82, though she's just five strokes back on a top-10 spot. She shot dual 87s a year ago and tied for 23rd.
Central's Evan Sigars is in a tie for 47th with a 90, and Ava Gaddie shot a 99 to sit in 73rd.
in Class 2 in Columbia, MEC champion Mollee Olszowka of Savannah is one stroke back of the top 20, in a tie for 21st with a 21-over 92. She placed 51st a year ago,
Chillicothe's Skyler Power is in 26th with a 25-over 96.
Benton's Jaida Cox opened with a 97, tie for 31st, and Macy Bernard shot a 116 to tie for 67th.
The second and final round will take place at all sites Tuesday.
