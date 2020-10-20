East Buchanan's Madi Jessen climbed the ranks in Tuesday's second round of the MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Golf Championships in Smithville, Missouri.
Jessen shot a second round 90 to finish nine strokes back and claim fifth, shooting a 182 through two rounds.. New Covenant's Savannah Thessing finished first with a 173 through two days.
Maryvillle's Cailyn Auffert and Plattsburg's Abigail Daffron finished tied for 16th.
In Class 2, Chillicothe's Hallie Jones was the top area finished with a 183, good for 19th. Benton's Jaida Cox tied for 38th and Aly White tied for 64th.
In Class 4, Central's Ali Perry finished 23rd with an 87, and Ava Gaddie shot a 101 for 55th.