GOWER, Mo. — Driving to Gower, Missouri, from Platte City was part of Kevin Bryan’s work routine for years. His office supplies consisted of dry erase boards and whistles. His title read “head coach,” and his work could be seen every Friday night during the fall.
The blue and yellow flags blowing outside East Buchanan used to greet Bryan every day. But after 13 years, they are now waving goodbye.
“I’ll miss the Friday nights. When the lights come on and you’re walking down from the locker room, crowds are there, and it’s just you competing against the guy across the field from you,” Bryan said. “The day-to-day relationships that you have with the kids and your coaching staff, the bond that you have with those people that you develop and just the experiences you have with those people is what I’m going to miss most.”
Bryan led the East Buchanan Bulldogs to multiple district titles and two state semifinal appearances before his retirement, which he announced this January.
“He said, ‘I think it’s time.’ And I told him no, he had to go a couple more years, but he didn’t listen to me,” East Buchanan Athletic Director David Elms said with a smile. “He’s earned it. After all these years of stress on Friday nights, he deserves that time to relax and enjoy the fall.”
The impact Bryan made during his time at East Buchanan can not only be seen on the football field, but in the men he’s helped grow.
“He was the most inspirational coach I ever had,” former East Buchanan quarterback Tyler Schottel said. “I just love that man to death.”
What Bryan taught his players would help them reach places much further than the endzone.
“He was the kind of coach who looked out for his players all the time, wanting us to accomplish the goals that we had set and wanting us to learn lessons that would serve us for the rest of our lives,” said former East Buchanan football player Carson Myers.
Myers played under Bryan from 2011 to 2015. The East Buchanan graduate said Bryan would often preach about “facing adversity.” Turns out, the veteran coach was a man of his word.
Bryan was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in 2016. Bryan was informed that the cancer was incurable, but manageable to where he could live a long and healthy life after recovery.
“When they first told me, I had no idea,” Bryan said. “When we heard — it was crushing, it was a defeating blow. After about four or five days of feeling sorry for ourselves, then it was time to fight and see what we could do.”
Bryan was out several weeks during the 2016 season after undergoing surgery to remove his tumor. However, he was not ready to retire. In fact, he believes his determination to return to the football field made him fight harder and recover faster.
“After he had his first surgery I went and visited him in the hospital,” said former East Buchanan quarterback Cory Bower. “He was still cracking jokes, still had a smile on his face. He was always very positive. He said, ‘It’s a little setback but we’ll get through it.’”
Bryan carried that attitude all the way through his final season in 2019. He is confident that it will be carried out by those whose hands he has left the program in.
“I looked up to him when I was a kid and then I got to work side by side with him to see how he not only affected me, but how he’s still affecting kids,” East Buchanan assistant coach Hunter Adkins said. “That’s who I try to model myself after.”
Bryan looks forward to spending time with his wife, their three grandchildren and their dog.
“I still want to go out with the time that I still have some good health left and still do some things I want to do and play with my grandkids and do some different things.”
He plans to attend several games this fall and watch the program he helped build continue out on the field he will always call home.