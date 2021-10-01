GOWER, Mo. — East Buchanan scored early and often against Plattsburg Friday night at East Buchanan High School, winning the KCI bout 44-20 to remain unbeaten this season.
The Bulldogs hold a 6-0 record, while the Tigers dropped to 1-5.
East Buchanan wasted no time to start the contest. East Buchanan senior quarterback Conner Musser handed it off to sophomore Trevor Klein who ran it in from 21 yards out to lead 7-0.
"I was really surprised at how our offensive line came out and set the tone," East Buchanan head coach Dan Ritter said.
Just two minutes later, Klein found the end zone again on a reverse play to push to a 14-0 lead.
"The linemen were blocking great and we just did what we're supposed to do out here and just dominate," Klein said.
The Bulldog defense also shined. After a strip sack from East Buchanan junior Carson White, a fumble recovery in the end zone gave the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead over Pattonsburg to end the opening quarter.
The Bulldogs marched on in the second quarter. Cru Conaway punched it in to go up 28-0, and East Buchanan's defense continued to put on the pressure.
East Buchanan junior Jack Archdekin scored a safety to extend the Bulldogs' advantage to 30-0 with 9:08 until the half.
"We play a lot of running teams. Finally we played a passing team and we could really unveil what we want to do on defense and that was a lot of fun to get those kids in positions to make plays and they did," Ritter said.
Two more scores from juniors Adam Engnes, who scored a 15-yard touchdown reception, and Rylee Parker, who ran it in on fourth-and-goal, gave the Bulldogs a 44-0 lead at halftime.
"It's awesome because we can score any way we want to if we're clicking," Conaway said. "We're all big time and just we have so many weapons it's not even funny."
The Tigers scored 20 unanswered points in the second half, but it wasn't enough as East Buchanan secured its sixth-straight victory to begin the year.
"I told our boys like, 'Hey, you were undefeated through September that's fun, but if you're undefeated through October now you've done something,'" Ritter said.
Next up, it's a road test for the Bulldogs in a battle of unbeatens between East Buchanan (6-0) and Mid-Buchanan (6-0).
"The team to the west is the team to beat," Conaway said. "We got to knock them off, and that's all we got to do next week."
East Buchanan travels to face Mid-Buchanan at 7 p.m. next Friday in Faucett, Missouri.
