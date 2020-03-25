East Buchanan has a heavy presence on this year's All-State Basketball teams.
The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association selects these teams for each of the girls and boys MSHSAA classes at the end of every season. The process begins with all-district selection, providing the pool for the final All-State Teams.
After becoming Class 2 State Champions, the East Buchanan girls continue to reel in awards. Junior Lilly Schilling and freshman Gracie Kelsey were selected to the Class 2 Girls’ All-State team. Their head coach, Cori Elms received the Class 2 Girls Coach of the Year award.
Representing East Buchanan on the Class 2 Boys’ All-State team is senior Ethan Kilgore. The shooting guard closed out his high school career with his third All-State honor.
"It definitely means the world to me. It's always nice when you get recognized for all the hard work you put in and to be able to do it three times in a row like I have is a blessing and I just have to thank everybody who helped me along the way and gave me all the opportunities I was given,” Kilgore said.
Mid-Buchanan senior Christian Scaggs was also selected to the Class 2 Boys’ All-State team. He and the Dragons won the Class 2 District 16 Championship for the fourth straight season.
Maryville sophomore Serena Sundell made a name for herself this season. The Spoofhound earned a spot on the Class 3 Girls’ All-State team and was named the Class 3 Girls Player of the Year. She helped lead her team to a Class 3 District 16 Championship title.
Joining Sundell on the Class 3 Girls’ All-State is Chillicothe senior Hunter Keithley and Cameron junior Laini Joseph.
Other area players receiving All-State recognition include Chillicothe senior Westley Brandsgaard and Platte Valley senior Jaclyn Pappert and sophomore Kailyn LaMasters. The Valley girls finished second in the Class 1 State Championship, while the Chillicothe boys took second place in the Class 3 District 14 championship.
For a full list of winners, visit www.mobca.org.