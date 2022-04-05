At some point, the East Buchanan Bulldogs and the Mid-Buchanan will face each other in pleasant weather. After a rain-soaked district championship game last spring, the two rivals faced off once again in raining weather Tuesday evening at East Buchanan.
Bulldogs’ starter Conner Musser pitched a complete game, striking out eight and allowing just two hits over the final five innings in the teams 5-2 victory.
“I thought Connor threw a great game today,” East Buchanan coach David Elms said. “It started to pick up with the wind, the mist, and the rain. The field started getting slick but he did a great job of controlling the strike zone and I thought he commanded the strike zone from the very first pitch of the first inning.”
East Buchanan has faced very little if any adversity so far this season, outscoring its first six opponents by a score of 67-8. The Bulldogs found a slice of adversity early in Tuesday’s game.
Musser began the game with a strikeout, but back-to-back walks by the East Buchanan ace set up the Dragons with a chance at taking the early lead. Hunter Wheeler, who took the first walk, stole two bases and then scored on a two-run single by Caiden Bailey.
Musser responded in a big way for the Bulldogs, striking out the next two batters and then tying the game in the bottom of the inning.
Trevor Klein led off the bottom of the first with a walk for East Buchanan, then moved into scoring position by stealing second base. Cru Conway then moved Klein to third with a sacrifice fly. Musser then tied the game with a line drive homerun over the left field wall.
“I was just trying to put the bat on the ball and I feel like I’ve been seeing it pretty well lately,” Musser said. “I’ve been trying to hit line drives and just got lucky and got one pretty square on the barrel there.”
Mid-Buchanan starter Derek Sprague retired the next two batters and the first two batters in the bottom of the second. East Buchanan’s Dauson Golden kept the inning alive with a two-out single.
Sprague struck out the next batter, but a dropped third strike allowed Max Henry to reach first base. The Bulldogs then loaded the bases on a Klein walk.
Conway turned those minor errors from the Dragons into two runs on an RBI single into right field. The second error of the inning led to a third run as Sprague attempted to pickoff Conway. A missed ball on the throw to second got past the infielder and allowed Klein to score.
“I thought Derek pitched very well,” Mid-Buchanan coach Rod Elms said. “That was a third-strike out, then the rundown happened and so it should have been 2-2.”
Musser cruised through the final five innings. Sprague and Rawlins Brant were the only Dragons to reach base, each reaching on a single.
“I was just trying to settle in and getting looser,” Musser said. “I feel like I get better as the game goes on most of the time and the defense played great behind me.”
The Dragons will travel to Pembroke Hill tomorrow afternoon before returning home to face Penney on Thursday. Mid-Buchanan’s run of consecutive game days will continue with Platte Valley on Friday and the Mid-Buchanan Invitational on Saturday.
“Our hitting (will come around), we’ve only played four games,” Rod Elms said. “A lot of our indoor practices, we don’t have a net, so we’ve got to go 20 minutes away and you can only do so much of that off of machines. You can’t beat live pitching, but we’ve got six games in five days, so yesterday we did machine stuff because we don’t want to use our pitchers. But I think by the end of the year, we’ll be extremely competitive.”
East Buchanan will end the week with a trip to Plattsburg on Thursday and a double-header at home against Rock Port on Saturday.
“This was probably a different situation for us being down two in the first inning because we’re used to being up,” David Elms said. “That was good practice for us. That’s one thing we try to teach and preach to our guys; these games here are all practice games for us leading up to district time.”
