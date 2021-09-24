WESTON, Mo. — In their second consecutive battle of KCI unbeatens, the East Buchanan Bulldogs secured their first lead of the game with under two minutes left in regulation, but that was all they needed to beat West Platte 21-20 on Friday in Weston.
It was tough sledding for East Buchanan (5-0, 2-0 KCI) throughout the majority of the contest, where for the first time all season their offense looked out of sorts.
Bulldogs coach Dan Ritter heaped praise upon the West Platte coaching staff.
“Coach Newstead is a legend. To put together that game plan and absolutely shut us down, that’s pretty impressive. It worked to a tee,” Ritter said. “For us to somehow grit out a win, that’s just gonna make us better. It’s gonna help us down the road.”
The Bulldogs offense initially looked polished, going the length of the field on their opening drive before quarterback Conner Musser was strip sacked. West Platte (4-1) defensive back Cameron Williams ran it back 70 yards to the East Buchanan 12-yard line, setting up a two yard score for Blue Jays running back Trent Taylor to give them a 6-0 lead.
Musser and the Bulldogs responded, hitting receiver Adam Stephen Engnes on a curl route for a short touchdown to tie it up by the second quarter’s start.
Ritter made note of his quarterback’s ability to rise to the occasion despite his early fumble, an inconsistent performance from his receivers, and the running game’s least productive night of the season by far.
“Conner was moving all over the pocket, getting things done,” he said. “Our receivers dropped the ball a bit but all of those kids can play. I know they’re gonna show up in games to come so I’m not worried about them.”
The Blue Jays (4-1, 1-1 KCI) scored on another long, bruising drive as running back Emmett Sullivan took it in from six yards out to retake a 14-6 lead that they maintained to the halfway mark.
The two teams traded turnovers and stalled possessions throughout the third quarter. Facing fourth-and-7 in the redzone, Musser capitalized on their best drive of the second half by hitting running back Cru Conaway for a touchdown to tie it up at 14.
“About two or three pass plays into that drive I just thought, ‘Holy cow, my line’s giving me forever to throw,’” Musser said. “Cru actually called that play, we practiced all week and we knew it was gonna work.”
West Platte answered in kind, connecting on their first and only pass of the game to Taylor over the middle, missing the PAT to take a 20-14 lead.
But as the Bulldog’s previous opponents have learned this year, you can’t fully shut down Trevor Klein. The sophomore broke free for a 38-yard touchdown on their final drive to tie the game at 20-20.
“That’s Trevor; Trevor don’t quit,” Musser said. “You can’t contain him for a whole game, he’s something special.”
With just under two minutes remaining, all the Bulldogs needed was a successful point after conversion to put the pass-averse Blue Jays offense in a precarious position.
Junior kicker Alec Hesson delivered.
“I just took my time,” he said. “Didn’t worry about what was happening, just worried about putting it through.”
After forcing a four-and-out on defense, the Bulldogs were able to kneel their way to victory.
East Buchanan will host Plattsburg next week as they hope to remain unbeaten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.