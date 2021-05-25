GOWER, Mo. — As the East Buchanan baseball team gets deeper into the postseason, they’re reaching uncharted territory.
Before this season, no East Buchanan baseball team had ever taken home a district title. But this year’s Bulldogs are poised to keep making noise in the state tournament.
“We just made it. We’re moving on,” East Buchanan junior Luke Webb said. “Coach Elms just says take it one at a time and go out and take it. We’re just taking it one game at a time and moving on.”
The Bulldogs took the next step with a come-from-behind win over Bishop LeBlond in the Class 2 Sectionals Monday night. With the win, they advance to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs in sectionals were Webb and sophomore Bronco Whitt. Webb got the game-winning RBI in the top of the seventh after Whitt got the game-tying RBI the same inning and pitched in relief.
Now, the pair will lead the Bulldogs to a stage they’ve never seen before.
“We’ve had a lot of teams get close, and we had some really good teams,” Whitt said. “It just feels great knowing it’s the first team ever.”
The road to the quarterfinals has not always been the smoothest for East Buchanan. It started in the Class 2 District 15 title game, when the Bulldogs gave up eight runs in the first inning to cross-county rival Mid-Buchanan. But the Bulldogs were able to rally and retake the lead before holding off a late surge by the Dragons to claim their first ever district title.
That game was followed by the thriller against Bishop LeBlond. East Buchanan fell into an early 4-1 hole, but again rallied to retake the lead and secure a win.
Webb said it’s taken a full team effort to come out on top in those games.
“Everybody’s stepping up,” Webb said. “The people in the dugout are just cheering, or the people playing are just stepping up no matter the score, and we’re always battling.”
Awaiting the Bulldogs in the quarterfinals is Lone Jack. The Mules’ road to the Elite Eight hasn’t been quite as dramatic as the Bulldogs’.
Lone Jack, the top seed in Class 2 District 14, won their two district tournament games by a combined score of 22-2. They followed that up with a 4-0 victory over District 13 champion Windsor in Sectionals Monday night, giving the Greyhounds just their third loss of the season.
The Bulldogs will have their work cut out for them, as they travel to Lone Jack for the Class 2 Quarterfinals Wednesday night.
While they fight to keep their historic season alive, East Buchanan head coach Dave Elms said they aren’t settling for anything.
“Yeah, they made program history with the district title, but don’t be satisfied,” Elms said. “Continue that legacy, and they came back and did a great job.”
East Buchanan will face Lone Jack at Lone Jack High School Wednesday at 6 p.m.
