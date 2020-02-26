GOWER, Mo. - East Buchanan girls basketball advanced to the Class 2 District 16 finals behind a 19-point third quarter push over North Platte on Wednesday in the district semifinals at East Buchanan High School, winning 48-31.
Plagued by foul trouble in the opening half, the Bulldogs led 9-6 versus the Panthers at the end of the first period.
Despite a slow start to the game, East Buchanan head coach Cori Elms said the team’s defense stood out.
“We had to really pick up some different assignments that we weren’t used to. We had four girls with two and then we had both of our point guards with four in that fourth quarter,” Elms said.
Up 26-11 at the break, the Bulldogs then added 19 points to its lead to jump out to a 41-22 score by the end of the third quarter.
“Sometimes those things sneak up on you and just to be able to get those little runs especially in foul trouble,” Elms said. “The defensive pressure, it was just a big momentum changer.”
East Buchanan now faces East Atchison in the district finals Saturday afternoon at East Buchanan High School.
“This is something that we’ve been really trying to work towards. We just know we’ve got to come ready to play,” Elms said.
East Atchison girls 68, Mid-Buchanan 56
GOWER, Mo. - East Atchison defeated Mid-Buchanan, 68-56, in the Class 2 District 16 semifinals Wednesday at East Buchanan High School to advance to the finals.
East Atchison head coach Dustin Barnes said the victory was unfinished business.
“Last year we lost to this Mid-Buch team in the championship game by four and they went on to be a state runner-up. We wanted to get back to this game,” Barnes said. “We were back in the game that we’ve been basically preparing for, for a whole year.”
The Wolves held a 16-13 lead over the Dragons at the end of the first quarter, but the game remained neck and neck most of the way.
East Atchison did not hit a single three-pointer in the opening half.
“That team is a tough team to play. They get after you for 32 minutes and we knew that that was going to be a problem, their pressure, they get up and down the floor,” Barnes said.
At halftime, East Atchison led by three points, 29-26, and almost saw its lead dissipate in the third period.
“Teams that play defense like that they’re not going to let you get open shots and they’re going to force you to miss some things,” Barnes said. “We got down the start of the third, and we came back and we took control of the game.”
For the first time in four years, there will be a new district champion come Saturday.
C2D16: @MBLadyHoops falls to East Atchison 68-56 and finishes 17-10 on the 2019-20 season. There will be a new district champion for the 1st time in 4 years. Great season from the Lady Dragons! #MBDragonPride @SJNPSports @KQ2SPORTS @KKWKCameron— Mid Buchanan (@MBDragonSports) February 27, 2020
Barnes said beating the Dragons is a significant moment for the team.
They’re just a well coached team. They’re a team who knows how to win,” Barnes said. “They’ve won a lot. They beat us last year. Just to be able to win that game was a blessing for us.”
East Atchison will play East Buchanan in the district title game on Saturday at East Buchanan High School.