GOWER, Mo. — One win away from clinching an unbeaten regular season record, East Buchanan softball feels different this season.
“We all clicked and we all came together and even in the hard times, we can get through it as a team,” East Buchanan junior Faith Dryer said.
East Buchanan head coach Lindee Horn added, “Our offense has really come alive and it’s not just two or three players, it’s through the lineup and they’re learning that they each have their role and they know what to do.”
After a 10-0 win over Mid-Buchanan on the road Thursday, the Bulldogs (19-0) preserved their unbeaten record and clinched the KCI conference championship.
“One of our goals this year was to keep working,” Horn said. “One of our goals was to win conference. We have not done that in quite awhile.”
East Buchanan is no stranger from collecting a winning record, but this year, the squad believes they’re a well-balanced team.
“Erin’s (McPike) throwing great in the circle, but if she struggles, she knows that we’re there to back her up,” East Buchanan junior Hannah Archdekin said. “Team hitting is always there too, can’t win 0-0, always got to put runs on the board.”
“Last year we had a good team also. We did lose one key senior, but we have a lot of experience back,” Horn said. “We got beat last year in the sectional game so we kind of know what we need to do to get further and we hope to keep building on that.”
The Bulldogs said their team dynamic has been essential this season more than ever during the pandemic.
“With (coronavirus) and all the quarantine, we all got to look out for each other and make sure we keep playing together and we don’t get sent home at school, get the phone call. We just want to be there for each other and make sure everything counts,” Archdekin said.
“The sisterhood, there’s not a single super star,” Dryer said. “Everybody works together as a team, everybody comes through at different times and we just bring through the wins whenever we need to.
Horn added, “It has been a strange season and you never know, it was always expect the unexpected or be prepared, be flexible. That’s what we kept telling them -- be flexible. This team has done a great job.”
On Monday night, East Buchanan hosts Albany in a regular season finale at 4:30 p.m. before postseason competition begins.
“Last year, we made it to where we wanted to be to sectionals and then we didn’t know what we needed to do to get it done,” Horn said. “Hopefully our offense keeps going and McPike keeps doing what she’s doing and our defense is there to help her when they do get past her so I just hope that we continue to work hard and know that we have the ability to do it, we just have to get it done.”