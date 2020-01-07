CAMERON, Mo. — The East Buchanan Lady Bulldogs rolled past the Cameron Dragons by a final score of 68-54 Tuesday behind a dominant third-quarter effort.
The game started off with the Dragons scoring and taking the lead, but it was quickly cut short after the Bulldogs found their pace, making the opening quarter a close one. The Bulldogs led 21-10 until a late 3-pointer and steal on the inbound led to a easy basket by Arli and Kaitlyn Smith to cut the deficit to 21-15.
As the game headed into halftime, the Bulldogs fought through a tough full-court defense and led 34-31, overcoming a Dragons lead midway through the quarter.
Bulldogs head coach Cori Elms said that she liked the team’s defensive intensity, despite some tough moments.
“The Dragons did a nice job in kind of really shutting down our inside game,” Elms said. “We got some big shots from our perimeter, and I thought that was key for us. And then it opened back up the inside game again.”
As the game progressed into the second half, the Bulldogs kicked up their defense and only let the Dragons gain five points, and managed to score 16 points of their own in the third quarter. With the score at 50-36 at the beginning of the fourth, East Buchanan’s defense fell through slightly as Cameron (6-3) scored 18 points. Despite the continuous points coming from the Dragons, the Bulldogs (9-2) took the win.
“In the beginning we kind of fell apart but we brought it back together which is a good learning experience,” senior Audrey Elifrits said, who made a trio of 3-pointers on the night. “So I kind of like how the game went because we learn from it. And now when we’re in the situation again, we’ll know to do.”
Senior Addisyn Ishmael and junior Lilly Schilling led the team in points, each scoring 17 points, with Schilling tallying five 3-pointers. On the Dragon side, junior Laini Joseph scored 26 points with four 3-pointers and 10 free throws.
Dragons head coach Matt Wenck said he thought his team pulled together late in the first half, but overall they didn’t take advantage of situations very well.
“You know, I wish our decision making a little bit a little bit better,” Wenck said. “They put some heat on us, and we didn’t respond to that well. We got to respond to that better and the pressure kind of bothered us.”
The Bulldogs will face the Hamilton Hornets on Friday in their first conference game with district implications on the line, as East Buchanan defeated Hamilton in the KCI Tournament championship. The Dragons open MEC play at the Savannah Savages on Friday.