GOWER, Mo. — In one of the final sporting events in Missouri before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the state, the East Buchanan girls basketball team took home the Class 2 state title.
After losing only three seniors from the title-winning team, the new iteration of the Bulldogs brings invaluable experience into a brand new season.
“It was super exciting to make school history,” East Buchanan senior Lilly Schilling said. “There were a lot of curveballs being thrown at us at the end of the season, so it was super fun just to come together as a team and accomplish something all together.”
Schilling said the Bulldogs hope to use that experience to better prepare them for the coming season, which begins next Tuesday at Trenton.
“The girls that experienced it last year, being able to come back and bring that to the younger girls and the girls that are going to get a chance to play more this year,” Schilling said, “it’s nice being able to bring back some of the things we know how to do as a program.”
Even with a multitude of returning contributors, head coach Cori Elms said the Bulldogs will bring a whole new game from what was seen last year.
“I think on both ends of the floor we’re going to look different,” Elms said. “Whenever you have opportunities where you’ve had girls out there that have played for four years and been four-year starters or 6th man for us, we need people to step into different roles.”
Schilling and then-freshman Gracie Kelsey were selected to the all-state team, while Elms was named the Class 2 Coach of the Year a year ago. The Bulldogs replace graduates in Dawn Potter, Audrey Elifrits and Addi Ishmael. Schilling and Kelsey are joined by a talented group of returners that includes sophomore guard Maya Watkins, who shined as a freshman for the Bulldogs.
“For every kid on our team, it’s a new season,” Elms said. “Not everyone had the same role last year, so to be able to compare that to last season, I don’t think that’s fair to this team.
“For them, it’s their opportunity to be able to step up and do big things, and it’s their chance to have the spotlight on them and be able to step into a new position.”
Having already claimed the biggest prize in the state, this year’s seniors said their main goal coming into the new season is leaving things better than the way they found them.
“I think it’s always just about having fun,” Erin McPike said. “This is high school, we’ve got to be able to make memories, we’ve got to enjoy the time we’re here and know that we gave it our all.”