GOWER, Mo — The East Buchanan Bulldogs dominated Plattsburg in a defensive spectacle on Friday night, shutting out the Tigers through all four quarters of football, 68-0.
The Bulldogs’ defense came out firing on all cylinders, with defensive back Adamstephen Engnes picking off the Tigers on back-to-back drives. A few plays on offense quickly gave East Buchanan a 14-0 lead.
While the Bulldogs’ defense took off early, the offense did have some issues as a pair of touchdown plays were called back due to penalties, a fact which East Buchanan Head Coach Dan Ritter admitted could hamper the team next week.
“Early on, we’ve got to find a way to light a fire under ourselves,” he said. “We did not really do that in the first couple drives, I mean, on fourth down (during the first drive), we got shut down, and we were averaging about two yards a carry on the first few drives.”
The Tigers’ struggles continued as their offense faced multiple tackles for loss, forcing a punt, and its defense gave up a near immeasurable number of yards to Bulldogs running back Trevor Klein, who set the Bulldogs up at the goal line for another touchdown pass hauled in by Adamstephen Engnes, to make it 21-0 with plenty of time left in the first quarter.
Faced with a three-score deficit, the Tigers’ offense attempted to pull something together with its passing game.
However, overly aggressive, inaccurate throws resulted in the Bulldogs’ linebacking core cementing back-to-back pick-sixes, making the score 35-0.
“I’ve been picking on the linebackers. We hadn’t had a line-backer interception all season, and then we had two for touchdowns tonight,” Ritter said when asked about the picks. “It was a good night for those kids, finally seeing what they do in practice come into full fruition.”
Things continued to get worse for the Tigers before halftime as the Bulldogs’ defense forced another Plattsburg punt, which the offense capitalized on with an 85-yard touchdown run by Klein. However, the Tigers did manage to block the subsequent extra-point attempt, making the score 41-0.
With nothing seeming to work for the Tigers on either side of the ball, the Bulldogs rounded out the first half by forcing an additional pair of punts from Plattsburg’s offense as well as a jump pass touchdown by Bulldogs wide receiver Aidan Hensley to quarterback Gage Busby to make it a 48-0 lead at the half.
The second half was significantly quieter for both teams with East Buchanan rotating in its second-string players in the latter moments.
Early in the half, the Bulldogs’ defense recovered a fumble that was quickly converted into a touchdown by wide receiver Cayden Ray to make it 55-0.
East Buchanan wide receiver Nathaniel Fortney also scored on a sideline tightrope run for around 80 yards before offensive lineman Maverick Mumford finished off the game with a touchdown of his own for a final score of 68-0, Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs will face off with No. 4 seed Penney in the semifinals of the Class 1 District 8 tournament on Nov. 4 in Gower.
