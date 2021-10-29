GOWER, Mo. — East Buchanan didn’t face much resistance in the first round of districts, putting up seven first half touchdowns en route to a 42-0 victory over Carrollton on Friday at East Buchanan High School.
Staring down a winless team in Carrollton (0-9), No. 3-seeded East Buchanan (9-1) wanted to focus on the fundamentals.
“We wanted to build confidence on both offense and defense, click on all cylinders and make sure we have things straightened out and ready to go,” Bulldogs coach Dan Ritter said. “Because every game from here on out could be the last game of our season. I was happy with what I saw, and we took care of business.”
They started hot as junior Carson White ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown after some initial trouble fielding the kick.
White’s account of his thought process during the play was straightforward.
“I just wanted to pick up the ball and take it to the house.”
After a quick defensive stop, the Bulldogs got the ball back at their own 42-yard line. On their second offensive play from scrimmage, running back Trevor Klein broke free for a long touchdown.
Klein ran back an interception on the ensuing Trojans possession for a touchdown, then East Buchanan began their next offensive drive in the Carrollton redzone and finished it with a 12-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Aidan Hensley.
By the end of the first quarter, they led 28-0. At the half, they led by their winning score of 42-0.
“It started off fun,” Klein said. “Once we got that first score by Carson (White), we knew we could play loose and just get better and prepare for next week.”
The Bulldogs offense had their struggles in the second half as they began to play their second team, but the defense held strong. The Trojans finished with just 20 total yards.
With the first round of the postseason finished, anticipation now begins to build for their rematch with cross-county rival Mid-Buchanan next week. In Week 7 of the regular season, the Dragons stormed back from a late deficit to beat East Buchanan 28-21.
Ritter spoke on what they’ll have to do to finally overcome Mid-Buchanan.
“I think it’s been too long for us. In our last one we let it slip away, so our emphasis is going to be four quarters. If we can play four quarters we’ll have a good result,” he said. “But we know they’re well coached, they have great athletes and they know how to win. If we want to be the next (Mid-Buchanan), we’ll have to do those things.”
To White, the message this week is that the team need to unite in a way they didn’t last week.
“We need to stay focused, practice well this week, and get ready to play” White said. “We need to play as one, play together, and I think we’ll be fine.”
