Cori Elms and her Bulldogs have found themselves somewhere they’ve never been before — in the final four of the state tournament.
After defeating Miller, 51-41, in the quarterfinals on Saturday, East Buchanan (27-3) punched its ticket to the Class 2 semifinal in Springfield, Missouri.
“There’s a lot of nerves, but it’s very exciting and our team is very excited,” East Buchanan senior Dawn Potter said. “I think the excitement will take over the nerves when it comes down to it.”
In its last two games, East Buchanan has taken down state-ranked teams by double digits. The Bulldogs’ next opponent sits in Oran, a team that is 25-2 and averaging 59.5 points per game.
“We know that they have a couple good outside shooters and they have a post-game so that’s something that we’re going to have to try to make sure we matchup with and just try to limit their opportunities to get the ball inside,” Elms said. “
This will be the first time these two teams have met, but despite the unknown, Elms believes her squad is ready for what lies ahead.
“(Elms’) catchphrase is, ‘We don’t play them; they play us.’ So, that’s been our mentality going into this and we just need to be prepared. We need to work hard and play our game,” East Buchanan junior Lillian Schilling said.
Elms also tells her team that it's "just another game."
"We focus on what we do best at and we will continue to go from there," Potter said.
Regardless of this weekend's outcome, Elms believes her team has already made an impact on East Buchanan.
"I think it plants a seed in younger girls that this is a dream that you can have and that it can come true," Elms said.
The Bulldogs look to fulfill the dream of being crowned state champions this weekend. They travel to Springfield on Thursday after a school pep rally sendoff.
East Buchanan and Oran tip off in the semifinal round at 2:40 p.m. on Friday.