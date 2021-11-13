KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time since 2017, the East Buchanan Bulldogs are district champions.
En route to their 38-12 victory over University Academy Charter on Saturday in Kansas City, the Bulldogs picked off Gryphons quarterback Tyrese Wilson four times and ran for 412 yards offensively.
"To be able to come out and give these fans and these players a chance to compete in a district championship and win it, what a great feeling for this community," East Buchanan (11-1) coach Dan Ritter said. "Hats off to those young men."
The Bulldogs forced a punt from the University Charter (8-4) offense on the opening drive, then senior Cru Conaway took a direct snap 60 yards to the Gryphon redzone and Trevor Klein finished their first drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Facing an unfamiliar foe, it was helpful to start the game so strongly.
"We didn't know what they'd be like when we first came out here," Klein said. "Scoring first and dominating was a huge confidence booster and carried us through the fourth quarter."
The Gryphons put together a strong drive to answer, driving down to the Bulldogs 8-yard line. Wilson threw up a goalline fade to his receiver, but it was East Buchanan defensive back Adam Stephen Engnes who came down with the pass.
It was a critical play for the Bulldogs, and one of two picks for Engnes on the day.
"They were moving on us, there's always that doubt, but getting that kickstarted our offense and defense to get back into the game," Engnes said. "Our coach just told us not to get beat deep, and I just tried to come up and make plays as best as I could. That's about it."
In the second quarter, Wilson hit senior Cannon Clark for University Academy's first score, a ball that was caught simultaneously by Engnes but was eventually determined to be a Gryphons touchdown.
It didn't take long for the Bulldogs to respond, as Klein exploded for an 81-yard touchdown run on the first play of the next drive, running through several tacklers without even breaking stride.
Klein finished with 184 yards, and Conaway finished with 201. The two combined for five touchdowns on the day.
The physical dominance of the offense is a welcome addition to what Ritter believes is an offense just as capable of passing the ball as they are running it.
"If you told me we would be able to just pound the ball down people's throats five or six weeks ago, I'd say you were kidding. Our offensive line was struggling," he said. "But we moved some pieces around and those guys are going now, and obviously we have the running backs behind them."
Conaway gave insight into the mindset of he and his backfield partner.
"You just run through someone's face when you get the rock, that's what we do. It's a mentality is all it really is," Conaway said. "You get the ball and you want to score and that's how (Trevor and I) see it."
Leading 21-12 with just 30 seconds remaining in the first half, quarterback Connor Musser took the team down the field and set up a 30-yard field goal from kicker Alec Hesson.
The second half was more of the same, dominating in the front lines and taking advantage of opportunities behind them. Klein added two interceptions of his own in the latter half of the game, including one with just two minutes left to ice the win.
After an emotional victory last week against cross-county rival and perpetual KCI bully Mid-Buchanan, it would have been easy to come out flat against the Gryphons. But Ritter knew that was a luxury they couldn't afford.
"We knew we could not start slow this week, and couldn't be on an emotional high from last week," he said. "That was the semifinal game, we were the third seed, we knew it would be hard going down the road."
The Bulldogs will host 9-3 Hamilton in the Class 1 quarterfinals, a team they are familiar with after beating them in Week 4 of the regular season.
