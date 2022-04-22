GOWER, Mo. — With only two losses this season, East Buchanan baseball is rolling at the right time.
Coming off a second place finish in their first ever state title game last year, the Bulldogs (11-2) are determined to replicate that same success this go around.
“All of us coming together, we’re playing great baseball. Every day of practice, we show up ready to practice and work hard and just love all doing it,” East Buchanan senior Conner Musser said.
The Bulldogs aren’t strangers to success as of late. Capturing the football program’s first state title in the fall, East Buchanan senior Luke Webb said the team understands what it takes to advance to the big stage.
“Well, we just got to calm down. We’ve been in big situations before with state baseball last year and state football. We just gotta calm down and do what we do,” Webb said.
The Bulldogs are riding a two-game win streak after beating Lathrop for the first time since 2015 on Thursday.
“The confidence that we’re playing with is a lot different than what we’ve seen probably here in the last few years,” East Buchanan head coach Dave Elms said. “We talked about quality wins every year, and that was a quality win for our team.
Beating the Mules in walk-off fashion, Musser said they’re using the high level of intensity to their advantage.
“I think it’s kind of a good thing you face these emotions earlier on in the year, that way when the postseason comes along, you’ve already been there,” Musser said. “That’s how baseball is and with those important games, it’s being able to take care of business at the end of the day. It just makes it a big sigh of relief.”
In his sixth year at the helm, Elms believes the senior leadership on this year’s team has carried the Bulldogs far this season.
“It’s that experience that gets us through the games. They’re used to being competitive, you know, whether it’s football, you know, now baseball, they can stay focused pretty well and they do a good job of just staying in the game and not getting too big,” Elms said.
Elms added he wants his team to claim the district championship this season.
“Hopefully that’s in the mix and we’ll see. We have to continue to grow as a team, continue to improve. Right now, some things are clicking, some things we need to still to improve on and I think these guys want it bad enough. I think they come into practice with that knowledge that they are gonna get better,” Elms said.
After collecting nine losses last season, the Bulldogs believe they’ve turned around this season and are ready to go all the way.
“We’re never out of it. With our good pitching we have and our bats one through nine, I think that we’re we can take on any challenge that we face,” Musser said.
Webb added, “We’re just hoping to keep on winning for the rest of the year and hopefully make another state run.”
East Buchanan travels to face Savannah on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
