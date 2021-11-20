GOWER, Mo. — The East Buchanan Bulldogs punched their ticket to their first state semifinal berth since 2017, beating Hamilton 22-12 in Saturday's Class 1 quarterfinal at East Buchanan High School.
It was the same final score as their meeting in Week 4 of the regular season, and the narratives about the importance of physicality remained unchanged as well.
"They're built for this. They've got Tucker Ross, one of the best quarterbacks in the state, and their line is really physical," East Buchanan quarterback Conner Musser said. "Hamilton have had this tradition of going deep into the playoffs. We knew we had a monster we needed to slay here, and we rose to the occasion."
Hamilton (9-4) held East Buchanan (12-1) to under 4 yards per carry, a rare accomplishment against the formidable backfield duo of Trevor Klein and Cru Conaway. But it was the Bulldog's passing attack that did the majority of the damage early in the game, and late it was a stifling defense that held Hamilton scoreless in the second half.
Musser hit receiver Carson White in the middle of the field for a 38-yard gain on their opening drive, setting up an 8-yard run by Klein to take an early lead.
The Hornets responded with a 54-yard pass from Ross to tight end Jared Potts that led to a Corbin Henderson touchdown run, though a blocked point-after attempt kept the score at 7-6. Then Musser hit senior Luke Webb up the sideline for 39 yards and finished off their second drive with a 17-yard touchdown to Aidan Hensley on a fade route for a 14-6 lead.
"For us, we had to be able to pass the ball to open up the run game," Bulldogs coach Dan Ritter said. "That's what we had to do early, we kind of paid off and had some big strikes early in the passing game."
In reference to his tip-toeing touchdown grab, Hensley said he was focusing on fundamentals.
"I just put one foot down," he said. "Just like (assistant coach Kyle Knox) always teaches us."
Hamilton finished the half with an impressive drive, picking up a pair of fourth downs before Henderson drove in his second touchdown of the day. But after a failed two-point try, the Hornets still trailed East Buchanan 14-12 at the break.
In the second half, the Bulldogs defense shined, beginning with a stop on fourth-and-goal, and despite numerous fumbles on the offensive end. That included a fourth-and-1 mishap in the fourth quarter that resulted in Klein and Conaway colliding in the backfield.
"Over the years, everybody's been talking about East Buchanan's offense. So to be able to tell news reporters about our defense is fun. All those stops in the second half, even when we turned the ball over we gave it right back," Ritter said. "And that's something you love to see from these young men, they're resilient, they refused to give up, and it's all about them today."
East Buchanan linebacker Rylee Parker sacked Ross for a safety early in the fourth to extend the lead to 16-12, but after another Bulldogs fumble on the following possession the Hornets had six minutes to put together a game-winning drive. Instead, they punted on fourth-and-short in their own territory.
Hamilton coach Alex Lloyd discussed the difficult decision to put the game in the hands of his defense.
"We were struggling offensively in the second half, so I made the decision to hang our hats on our defense," Lloyd said. "Hindsight is 20/20, it's really easy to say this or that, but in that moment our defense was playing better than our offense."
Unfortunately for the Hornets, the decision did not pay dividends. The Bulldogs drove the ball down the field, and Klein broke tackles on his way to a 4-yard rushing score that essentially put the game away.
It's been an emotional season for the Bulldogs, and Musser has found himself thinking back to simpler times for inspiration.
"The thing that's motivating me right now is youth football, my little peewee football self," he said. "Doing it for the guys before us and making little me proud."
The Bulldogs will host Thayer on November 27, as they attempt to advance to their first state championship since 2004.
