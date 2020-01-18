FAIRFAX, Mo. — A series of threes followed East Atchison through the 88th Annual Fairfax Invitational Championship game.
For the third time this season, the Wolves met South Holt. And for the third time in two months, East Atchison won, this episode of the trilogy ending with a 74-26 score.
Each of the three previous games had their own storylines. The trend of Saturday’s game was dominance on the court by the team that has now hoisted the tournament trophy for three consecutive seasons.
“You want to win every game, but I’d be lying to say it’s not special for the kids to step up in front of the home crowd like that, the people that support us, and put up a performance like that,” East Atchison coach Dustin Barnes said. “It’s really special.”
The Wolves (15-0) hit 13 3-point shots, nine arriving through the hands of junior Mercedes Parshall.
Each of Parshall’s 27 points were scored from behind the arc, accounting for almost one-third of East Atchison’s points.
“That was the best I’ve ever done,” Parshall said. “They were really packing in so we didn’t really have good driving lanes. We knew we had to shoot from the outside.”
Seniors Jae Barnett and Kilea Cooper along with juniors Ella Rolf, Kilea Cooper and Brynnan Poppa also recorded a 3-point make.
East Atchison sunk 15 2-point field goals, led by senior Jaycee Graves’ seven.
“We usually shoot a lot, we usually make a lot, but that’s a lot by our standards,” Barnes said. “Tonight, we were just unconscious.”
The Wolves jumped out to a 15-5 lead in the first quarter. South Holt (9-3) showed a brief sign of life to start the second, but was unable to catch up trailing 31-16 at half-time.
“They played a really good first half,” Barnes said. “We pressured them, they got some turnovers… They caused us some problems.”
The Wolves are in the middle of a perfect season, something they also faced a year ago.
Their quest for perfection continues against DeKalb on Tuesday.
“We’re going to have to keep building,” Barnes said. “We have some big games coming up… But, we’re going to enjoy this one right here.”
Rock Port boys 66
East Atchison 56
The boys championship of the 88th Annual Fairfax Invitational went down to the wire on Saturday night.
Two free throws by senior Gabe Minter marked the start of wrapping the 66-56 win up for Rock Port within the final two minutes. It served as revenged to a East Atchison win Jan. 10.
“It was a dogfight,” Rock Port coach Shawn Shineman said. “They deserve a win and they have to grind it out they way they have been doing. I’m sure they’re very happy and I’m very happy.
Freshman Michah Makings led Rock Port (9-4) with 21 points. He had five threes, and just one two-point make. Senior Jake McEnaney led East Atchison (11-3) with 17.