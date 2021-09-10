TARKIO, Mo. — The East Atchison Wolves and South Holt Knights came into Friday night’s matchup with the belief that the game would decide the 275 Conference champion.
The Wolves left little doubt that they are the superior team in the conference, jumping out to a 26-0 halftime lead and eventually ending the game early with a 48-0 win in the third quarter.
“At times last year when we were tested, our mental fortitude wasn’t where it needed to be,” East Atchison coach Aaron Behrens said. “Whether that be penalties, or injuries, but our mental toughness has been really good this season. These kids are locked in on this and there were some things said this summer that these guys didn’t forget.”
East Atchison scored its first touchdown on its opening drive. Quarterback Josh Smith connected with Braden Graves on a fourth and five for a 20-yard touchdown.
The Wolves and Knights traded punts on the next two drives. The East Atchison offense was held scoreless the remainder of the first quarter, so the defense took it into their own hands. South Holt quarterback Kendall Noland had the ball stripped in the end zone and was recovered by the Wolves’ Kaylen Merriweather.
“I love our defense,” Merriweather said. “Our defensive line eats up blocks and we’re just a great team all around.”
Merriweather added an offensive touchdown with 9:21 left in the first half. The senior running back broke free down the sideline for a 41-yard touchdown.
East Atchison quarterback Josh Smith left the game late in the first half with a shoulder injury. Junior Jarrett Spinnato filled in well, rushing the ball nine times for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
“Once Josh came out, I was a little nervous,” Spinnato said. “But we got the job done and it shows that we can just run it down team’s throats. I knew that I could fill the role and help the team however I needed.”
The Wolves opened the third quarter with two touchdown runs from Merriweather. Merriweather finished with 13 carries 144 yards and three touchdowns.
“The holes just started opening up when they started getting tired,” Merriweather said.
