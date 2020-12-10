LAWSON, Mo. – For the second straight season, the Mid-Buchanan boys basketball team is headed to the KCI Tournament championship as the Dragons defeated East Buchanan 60-44 in the semifinals Thursday evening at Barker Center.
The Dragons set the tone early by scoring the opening seven points and forced the Bulldogs to take a timeout in the opening minute of the contest.
Mid-Buchanan didn’t let off the gas and took a 13-2 lead when Caiden Bailey converted on three shots from downtown.
“Our guys came out and really pushed the ball and got up the floor really fast,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Bryce Kemper said. “They played some good zone defense, but we haven’t had a lot of time to get set plays in, so we wanted to shoot and get some rebounds, and we did that.”
East Buchanan finally got its offense rolling midway through the opening period, but still trailed its KCI rival 18-9 heading into the second quarter.
Drew Thompson knocked down a 3-pointer on the Bulldogs' opening possession and Kaden Woodside connected on a pair of treys to narrowly outscore the Dragons in the period, trailing Mid-Buchanan 29-22 at the break.
“I think we just kind of came out and saw where they were at instead of being the aggressors and getting after it,” East Buchanan head coach Michael Carpenter said. “I think once we saw that we can play with them we did pretty good, but we have to do that more consistently.”
The third quarter saw a series of runs by both teams and just as East Buchanan chipped at the lead late, Rawlins Brant scored a layup in the final seconds to retake momentum.
The Dragons led 43-31 and never looked back as they extended their lead to over 20 points in the final quarter to close out the contest.
“The kids just clamped down defensively with a ton of tipped passes and deflections,” Kemper said. “We knew that turnovers were going to be key to getting some runs, and that sparked us.”
The Dragon victory gave East Buchanan its first loss of the season as Woodside led the Bulldog offense with 16 points, including three 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs have moved on to play Lawson in the third-place game on Friday at 5 p.m.
Joe Clark finished the game with a team-high 15 points and Reese McClurg poured in 12 points for Mid Buchanan.
The Dragons will take on West Platte in the championship game Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Lawson High School.
Lawson girls 41, Mid-Buchanan 32
The Mid-Buchanan girls basketball team lost its first game of the 2020-2021 season and has moved onto the third place game in the KCI Tournament, as Lawson defeated the Dragons 41-32 Thursday evening.
The Dragons relied on the deep ball early as both first quarter field goals were from downtown from Kacie Livengood and Jordan Thornton. A last second first quarter jumper by the Cardinals gave Lawson an 11-6 lead over Mid-Buchanan.
The Cardinals' offense continued to roll into the second quarter when Laken Manns scored six of her 12 points in the period and Lawson took a 24-12 lead at halftime.
The Dragons and Cardinals battled it out in the third quarter, but Lawson held onto its lead with Mid-Buchanan trailing 32-15.
The Dragons finally got their offense rolling in the fourth quarter led by Khania Clark, who scored six of her 13 points in the final eight minutes.
Five different Dragons got on the scoreboard in the final period, but it wasn’t enough to take down the Cardinals who move onto the championship.
West Platte boys 54, Lawson 45
For the first time since 2013, the West Platte boys basketball team has punched a ticket to the KCI Tournament Championship Game after defeating Lawson 54-45.
It was a tight battle in the opening eight minutes with seven lead changes and three ties as the Cardinals and Bluejays ended the opening quarter knotted up at 11.
Bluejay senior Sloane Portman knocked down three of his four first half 3-pointers in the second quarter to help West Platte take a 29-24 lead at the break.
The Bluejays came out of the locker room zoned in on defense, only allowing five points in the third quarter, and took a demanding 45-29 lead with one quarter to play.
Max Trout scored seven of his team-high 18 points in the third quarter, but the late Lawson surge was too little, too late.
Portman finished the contest with 19 points and Luke Heili added nine points for West Platte.
Lathrop girls 55, North Platte 44
The Lathrop girls basketball team had four players score nine or more points to take down North Platte 55-44 in the KCI Tournament semifinals Thursday evening.
It was a tight contest between the two KCI rivals in the first 16 minutes, but the Mules closed out the first half with 19 points in the second quarter by sharing the basketball.
Five Mules converted on a field goal in the period and Lathrop went on to lead 30-23 at the break.
North Platte refused to go away in the second half and came out of the locker room ready to play as Ryann Smith and Joise Roach combined for 11 of the Panthers' 12 points, and narrowed the deficit to four points.
The Mules relied on Josie Wright to help them close out the game as the senior scored seven of her 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Arissa Jackson also ended the night with 12 points, while Keylie Beane and Autum Nichols both scored nine points.
The Mules are set to return to the KCI Tournament Championship for the first time since 2016 when they take on Lawson.