FAUCETT, Mo. — Mid-Buchanan soccer made history securing the program’s first district championship, and the Dragons aren’t done yet.
With a 1-0 win over Bishop LeBlond last week, Mid-Buchanan avenged last year’s loss to the Eagles in the district title game.
“It's unreal. It’s unbelievable. I'm so glad we made it this far. There's a lot of excitement and I feel like winning that district championship game really just boosted our confidence. We’re ready,” Bishop LeBlond sophomore Liv Moeckli said.
The Dragons (14-6) now face Barstow (8-8) in their first Class 1 state quarterfinal appearance.
“One thing that we focus on is disrupting them and so making sure that we're getting every ball that's loose, and that we're disrupting them and not allowing them to have that passing sequence or to really create anything,” Mid-Buchanan head coach Danielle Beers said.
After experiencing their largest home crowd yet at the district championship, the Dragons are looking forward to competing at home.
“That district game, it was our most packed game that we've ever had,” Beers said. “I think it's gonna be really fun for the community as only a second-year program, getting them a little bit more involved in the process of starting the program at Mid-Buchanan.”
In only the program’s second year of existence with a team consisting of girls who’ve never played the sport before, Mid-Buchanan has come a long way.
“We're obviously an inexperienced team,” Moeckli said. “So this is brand new to a lot of people, and our team chemistry and our skills and technique are just growing as a team and I think that's what I'm most proud of. We've come so far.”
With their ultimate goal of claiming the district championship already under their belts, the Dragons look to continue making history.
Moeckli said, “I just hope that we can get a good win and I hope that our team comes out strong and I think we can do that.”
“We're really excited. The best part I think is, the girls are just loving that they're still getting to play soccer and (we’re) just ready for it,” Beers said.
The Dragons take on Barstow in the Class 1 state quarterfinals on Saturday at noon at Mid-Buchanan High School.
