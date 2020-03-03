It was more or less the same old song and dance for Platte Valley during Tuesday’s Class 1 sectional round game against South Holt at Civic Arena.
Platte Valley beat the South Holt 44-21, similar to the two squad’s Feb. 18 matchup that ended in a 50-29 decision. For Platte Valley, it was win No. 16 in a row and a quarterfinal ticket punched for Friday in St. Joseph. Platte Valley's Tyler Pederson paid no attention to what his team had previously done the last time it faced South Holt, as he believes any team is dangerous during the playoffs.
“I think two teams get a feel for one another, and coach Peterson did a good job,” Pederson said. “He made some really good adjustments in some things we were successful with the first time we played. The girls on his side adjusted and made it difficult for those to get done. I didn’t care how that game went. We talked about it a lot in the locker before the game. This time of year you’re going to play a good team, and you have to make sure you come out mentally prepared and play our game.”
As for the 16-game-winning streak, it’s all about timing for Pederson.
“We kinda hit our stride at the right time,” Pederson said. “We want to keep that rolling, and it’s a lot of fun.”
Platte Valley sophomore forward Jaclyn Pappert echoed Pederson’s words, and it showed on the court with her team-high 13 points.
“Beating them once, we knew what we were expecting,” Pappert said. “We had to come in with confidence and just play our game.”
South Holt went into Tuesday’s game averaging 43 points per game, but once again Platte Valley held the Panthers below 30. Just like a routine victory during this 16-game stretch, consistency is what ultimately makes or breaks Platte Valley’s defense.
“We hang our hats on our defense,” Pappert said. “We always play man (defense), and when we change to 1-3-1, it kinda messed us up, so we went back to man, and that’s what we’ve always done, so we keep doing it.”
Platte Valley (26-3) plays this Friday at 6 p.m. in the quarterfinal round against Norbone (27-1).
Norborne girls 69, Pattonsburg 35
It was all pillaging for the Pirates of Norborne during Tuesday’s evening session of the Class 1 sectional round.
Four Norborne players scored in double digits, senior guard Kennadie Crowe leading the way with 20.
This win extends Norborne’s winning streak to eight and pushes the Pirates’ record to 27-1. Their only loss came nearly a whole month ago on Feb. 8 after the Pirates started the season 19-0.
Pattonsburg only saw four players score at all with two scoring 13 apiece — sophomore forward Jenna Heath and sophomore guard Weatherby Bailey. The Panthers end their season at 16-12.