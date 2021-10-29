DEKALB, Mo. — It was Oct. 29, 2019, the last time the DeKalb Tigers won a game prior to last week. The Tigers carried that momentum into the postseason, defeating the Stewartsville Wildcards for the second-straight week. DeKalb rushed for 437 yards in the 68-64 win.
“I hate losing more than I like winning,” DeKalb coach Kaleb Wardlow said. “I try to tell them that I’m a man, and I can handle it. But we had some sophomores last week that had their first ever high school win. The last couple of years we have been pretty thin, but I’m just happy for the kids. I’ve had a lot of wins as a coach and a player, and I want them to feel success.”
The Tigers scored at the 9:26 mark of the first quarter and neither team looked back from there. The two teams combined for seven first-quarter touchdowns. Stewartsville led 26-24 after one.
DeKalb senior Drake Miller gave the Tigers the lead on a 4th and 10 less than a minute into the second quarter.
“That was a lot of fun,” Miller said. “In my four years, we had never played a team back-to-back. “We knew coming in that we could run the ball down their throats and that’s what we did. The holes were open and guys were blocking.”
Miller carried the ball 21 times Friday night for 151 yards and five touchdowns. Fellow senior Hayden Generaux added his portion of the team’s 437 rushing yards, carrying the ball 25 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns.
“It feels really good, a real moral booster after losing quite a few games,” Generaux said. “We had like 10 people some games, but we still went out there and tried our best.”
The Wildcards were led by junior running back Braxton Gibson. Gibson carried the ball 31 times for 267 yards and and eight touchdowns.
DeKalb (2-8) held a 68-50 lead with 9:15 left in the game, but two Gibson touchdowns and an onside kick cut the score to 68-64 with 4:42 to go.
The Stewartsville (1-8) defense forced a fourth and 13 with under a minute to go. Miller threw the ball deep, only to have it intercepted by Gibson.
After two runs for negative three yards and an incompletion, the Wildcards were down to a fourth and 13. The DeKalb defense then made its biggest play of the game, sacking quarterback Cross Bryant to end the game.
“We’ve won two games in a row in my senior year, which is pretty cool,” Miller said. “Now we just prepare for next week and hope for the best.”
No. 8 DeKalb now advances to meet No. 1 Bishop LeBlond (8-1) in the 8-Man District 3 quarterfinals.
