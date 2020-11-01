Only 1.8 seconds separated the Central boys from sweeping the top spot on the team and individual podium at Saturday’s Class 5 District 8 meet in Kearney, Missouri.
Senior Damion Mujica finished just behind Liberty North’s Ethan Lee, completing the course in 16:18.90. However, it didn’t make much difference in the team standings a four of the top nine runners were Indians to help Central (39) to find off Liberty North (49) and become district champs.
Senior Mason Orscheln was just eight second back of the leaders in third place, followed by shortly after by senior Nathan Barry. Junior Rudy Barbosa crossed the finish line in ninth. Corbin Cera rounded out the team score in 21st, though two other Central finishers ended in the top 25.
The Indians will be joined by two of their female teammates as freshman Jolie Galloway’s 20:28.70 was good for third, with sophomore Raegan Cowman coming in in seventh.
Due to COVID-19, a new race schedule will take place this year for the state meet in Columbia, Missouri, to clear the course of spectators and individuals between races. Class 5 will compete Saturday morning, with the girls at 8:30 a.m. and the boys at 11 a.m.
Class 3 District 8
Few teams stood a chance to compete with the Maryville boys Saturday in Platte City, Missouri, as the Spoofhounds finished with four of the top five runners to finish with 34 points, winning a district title.
Senior Garrett Dumke’s 17:16.40 led all runners, finishing ahead of teammates Jag Galapin and Cale Sterling. Connor Blackford finished fifth for the Hounds. Cameron’s Tyler Husch finished sixth.
On the girls side, Cameron freshman Bailey Robinson took third behind a pair of St. Pius X runners and will be joined by a trio of Chillicothe runners.
The Class 3 races will take place at 12:30 p.m. Thursday for the girls, followed by a 3 p.m. start for the boys.
Class 1 District 8
Three teams finished with 5 of the top 21 runners in the Class 1 District 8 boys race, but it was West Nodaway (31) who came out as district champs ahead of Mound City (44).
West Nodaway senior Tyler Blay outpaced the field by nearly a minute with a time of 17:16.80, beating Mound City’s Lane Zembles and Duke Ingraham.
On the girls side, it was North Andrew who finished with four runners inside the top 20 to claim gold, paced by sophomore Jaclyn Riedinger’s second-place finish. She finished 12 seconds back of South Holt’s Reese Morris, who won with a 22:35.20.
Bishop LeBlond’s sophomore duo of Emerson McChristy and Kaitlin Hudson finished fifth and sixth to move on to next week’s state meet.
Class 1 will compete Saturday, with the girls at 1:30 p.m., followed by a 4 p.m. boys race.
Class 2 District 8
West Platte’s Charlie Kinslow led district champion West Platte boys with a first-place finish, winning the race with a 17:50.40. Maysville’s Braden Covey took second with a 18:13.50.
East Buchanan finished with two state qualifiers in Cameron Henry and Ethan Brushwood, finishing fifth and 11th.
West Platte fended off North Platte on the girls side, winning by jump five points thanks to having the top two runners — Julia Pattison and Katy Tharp. Pattison, a freshman, completed the course in 19:56.10, more than two minutes clear of the field.
East Buchanan’s Laynie Davidson will move on to the state meet, as will St. Joseph Christian’s Gracie Walker.
Class 2 will start at 1:30 p.m. Friday with the girls race, followed by the boys at 4 p.m.
Class 4 District 8
Savannah freshman Iris Alvarez, who finished 13th in the girls meet in Kearney, was the only area competitor to advance to state. The state meet is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday.