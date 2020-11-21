LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Whenever it appeared Maryville football was facing obstacles against Summit Christian Academy, it found all the right answers.
The Eagles tested the Spoofhounds both offensively and defensively in the Class 3 state quarterfinal round at Bud Hertzog Stadium on Saturday, but they consistently overcame the challenges at hand winning 35-9 and advancing to the team’s sixth semifinal appearance since 2012.
Seniors Connor Weiss, Trey Houchin and Caleb Krieizinger each recorded touchdowns, but it was junior quarterback Connor Drake’s performance that highlighted the day.
“This is the state quarterfinals,” Maryville coach Matt Webb said. “He’s improved all year. I could tell you he’s a leader... made plays when he had to. That’s what a quarterback does. He has to operate our offense. That’s what we ask our quarterback to do, and Connor’s doing an unbelievable job. He’s improved all year, he’s determined to win a championship.”
When facing third-down situations early, Drake rose to the occasion.
He hit Kreizinger on the deep ball numerous times in the first half, setting up eventual touchdowns by senior Connor Weiss. He also had a 49-yard touchdown pass to senior Trey Houchin.
“He finally just sank in and played ball,” Houchin said. “Sometimes he gets in his head a little too much, but when he just sits there and plays football he does great things. That what he did today.”
Drake’s lone touchdown pass, the second in the last two weeks, followed a defensive series that held Summit Chrisitan to a field goal deep in Maryville territory making the score 13-9. The Eagles would’ve tied the game if they found the endzone and made the extra-point try.
The bend-but-don't-break mentality appeared again in the third quarter as the Spoofhounds forced Summit Christian to turn the ball over on downs within 10 yards of a potential score. It kept Maryville up 21-9.
“That’s one of the best schemed teams we’ve played all year, and we were locked in from the start,” Kreizinger said. “We had all of our coverages down, we really didn’t blow any, we only let up what, one touchdown, stopped them on the goalline. That was like our best game this season defensively. It was great.”
Maryville intercepted Eagles senior quarterback Grayson Sprouse twice, one arriving through the hands of Kreizinger with the other through senior Matt Goodridge.
Summit Christian’s lone touchdown came on the ground through a 6-yard run by senior Lucas Eckles in the first quarter.
The Spoofhounds (10-3) advance to host Cassville at 1 p.m. next Saturday in the Class 3 semifinal round.
Maryville last appeared in the round in 2018, where it fell to eventual state champion Trinity Catholic. A semifinal has not been played at the Hound Pound since 2012.
“No better feeling,” Kreizinger said. “We’re ready. We’re rolling. we got the momentum. We’re ready to go.”