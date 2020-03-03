Despite a game-long scare, the show goes on for reigning Class 1 boys champions after a tug-of-war overtime victory against rival Mound City during Tuesday’s sectional round at Civic Arena.
Down 55-44 with five minutes left to play, it appeared Platte Valley was about to fall for a second-straight time this season against the Panthers. A 10-0 run and 90 seconds later, coach Tim Jermain’s team was back in the game, eventually winning 68-64 in overtime.
Despite all the turmoil on the court, Jermain kept his composure on the sideline.
“No negative thoughts,” Jermain said. “I told them, ‘Our backs are against the wall,’ but I’ve been around these guys for a long time. I know there’s no quit in them. I said, ‘We gotta take chances defensively a little bit.’”
Needing a playmaker and some defensive stops, Jermain looked to 6-foot-6 senior forward Chase Farnan, an obvious choice on paper when it comes to a need in length.
“In that situation, I thought Chase (Farnan) did a really good job of double teaming the ball, and he makes it tough to throw over the top of,” Jerman said.
Senior forward Clayton Merrigan is the shooter to help chip away at the lead, as he led Platte Valley with 24 points. He tied the game up at 59 with a layup, answering Mound City sophomore guard Tony Osburn’s fade away swish with 50 seconds left in regulation.
With Farnan’s defense and Merrigan’s shot selection, Platte Valley found the winning two-for-one special it was looking for.
"We had a lot of people make big shots, and you’re not gonna come back if you don’t make shots," Jermain said. "We stepped into them and shot with a lot of confidence. I can’t say enough about their character. We talk all the time about handling adversity, and I don’t know how you handle it better than that.”
Farnan also contributed in scoring with 20 points of his own, trailing Merrigan. He set the tone in overtime with a quick bucket in the paint to give Platte Valley the lead. Farnan followed that up with a slick pass in the paint to Merrigan on the ensuing position, showing he can and will do it all for a chance to get his team back to the state championship.
“Fortunately for us, they were already in some foul trouble,” Jemain said. “They had (Blake Hayes) foul out, and the person guarding Chase had four fouls, and he’s pretty tough to stop. We talked about how we need to pound the ball inside to him … One thing that Chase does is score a lot, but he’s a great passer in the post. We talked to him at the start of overtime, we wanted to play through him, and I thought we did a good job of that.”
Within 20 minutes after the game, Farnan was already dressed in a suit and tie, ready for business once more.
“Mound City’s been a rival for us for all four of my years,” Farnan said. “We came out in a nail-biting game and got the job done. It brings a lot of happiness, but we know we gotta go back to the gym and practice tomorrow.”
While Mound City’s season ends 23-6, Platte Valley (27-2) wins its 16th-straight game and plays Princeton at 7:45 p.m. Friday back at Civic Arena.
Princeton boys 58, Orrick 43
Princeton will be playing for a chance to travel to Springfield, Missouri, this Friday thanks to Tuesday’s victory over Orrick during the Class 1 sectional round at Civic Arena.
Senior Princeton guard Preston Thomas led his team to victory with 23 points. He was aided by senior forward Colton Estes with an additional 14 points. Senior guard Austin Kelly also chipped in with 13 of his own.
Princeton won the first meeting this season against Platte Valley on Dec. 7, 2019, in a 71-69 overtime victory.