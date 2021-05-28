A handful of Lafayette and Savannah athletes competed at the MSHSAA Class 4 Track and Field State Championships Friday in Jefferson City, Missouri.

With a jump of 6 feet, 5 inches, Savannah senior Ben Schneider takes home fifth place in the boys high jump.

Lafayette junior Carlos Cortez earns 11th place in the boys 100-meter dash, as .18 seconds separated the finishes between first and 11th place.

Lafayette sophomore Steevie Beasley placed 15th in the girls javelin with a throw of 101 feet, 2 inches.

Savannah sophomore Danica Rodriguez earns 12th place in the girls high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 and a half inches.

Claiming 14th place, Savannah junior Olivia Stites finished with a time of 52.11 in the girls 300-meter hurdles.

Savannah freshman Rhyan Schrick places 14th with a throw of 103 feet, 2 inches in the girls javelin.

The MSHSAA Class 3 Track and Field State Championships begin on Saturday in Jefferson City.