JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — In her final appearance at the MSHSAA Class 1 State Track and Field Championships, Brooklyn Miller closes out her career as a St. Joseph Christian Lion with a trio of golds.
Competing in the high jump, javelin and 300-meter hurdles, Miller claimed first place in all of her events Saturday at Adkins Stadium.
In the high jump, Miller faced East Atchison’s Faith Anderson in a jump-off, eventually earning first place with a leap of 5 feet, 7 inches.
“It was a humid day so we were just mentally and physically exhausted so just to jump-off like that shows how athletic we are,” Miller said.
With the javelin taking place at the same time because of a rain delay, Miller rushed over to compete. But she weathered the storm by not only placing first, but breaking the state meet record in the process with a 130-2 finish.
“It was really crazy because the events were going on at the same time but the javelin people were nice enough to let me come down there, so I went down there and adrenaline was high because of that crazy high jump,” Miller said. “I honestly wasn’t thinking and I just threw it and it worked out.”
She topped of the day with a strong finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.42, after another competitor tripped on the final hurdle.
Not expecting that outcome, Miller felt grateful for the experience.
“I was like, ‘Awesome. A top three. Get some points.’” But when she fell, of course I felt bad because that was going to be her race but again I was still just shocked about what had happened because I had only ran those a couple of times,” Miller said.
The future Nebraska Husker finishes her time as a Lion as a four time state champion and two time runner up.
“It feels amazing, because it wasn’t just me. All the people in the background, my coaches, my parents and all my teammates just really pushing me and encouraging me throughout the way kept me going,” Miller said.
Other top finishes include the Mound City boys, who placed second as a team overall. Senior Landon Poppa claimed state titles in the 100-meter and 200-meter.
St. Joseph Christian senior Landon Swavey brings home two medals, claiming first place in the 400 and third in the 100.
Also in the Class 1 boys 200, Bishop LeBlond's Hayden Cross placed second. In the 400-meter, he took home third place.
Wet Nodaway senior Tyler Blay set a state record in the boys' 3200 with a time of 9:34.49. North Andrew's Alaina Officer took home third in the high jump and Jaclyn Riedinger placed third in the girls 1600 and fourth in the 3200.
Area medalists
Girls
100 — Lily Wilson, Albany (2nd); Kayley Hauber, Soutb Nodaway (7th)
200 — Lauren Krohn, Princeton (3rd)
400 — Lauren Krohm, Princeton (2nd); Emalee Pittman, North Andrew (5th)
800 — Tommi Martin, East Atchison (3rd); Anne Schieber, Northeast Nodaway (8th)
1600 — Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (3rd)
3200 — Jaclyn Riedinger, North Andrew (4th)
300h — Brooklyn Miller, SJ Christian (1st); Kelsey Crabtree, Pattonsburg (2nd); Faith Anderson, East Atchison (5th)
4x100 — Albany (2nd); Worth County (3rd); Platte Valley (5th); Princeton (8th)
4x200 — Stanberry (3rd); Platte Valley (4th); Princeton (5th)
4x400 — East Atchison (4th); Worth County (6th); Rock Port (8th)
4x800 — East Atchison (1st); DeKalb (4th); Rock Port (6th)
High jump — Brooklyn Miller, SJ Christian (1st); Faith Anderson, East Atchison (2nd); Alaina Officer, North Andrew (3rd)
Long jump — Malia Collins, Platte Valley (5th)
100h — Morgan Beagle, Worth County (6th); Kelsey Crabtree, Pattonsburg (8th)
300h — Jace Cousatte, Worth County (4th)
Triple jump — Carissa Martin, DeKalb (5th); Lainie Vogan, DeKalb (6th)
Shot put — Alivia Baucom, Rock Port (1st); Breann St. Onge, Princeton (2d); Maggie Collins, Platte Valley (5th)
Discus — Alivia Baucom, Rock Port (1st); Rylee Jenkins, Rock Port (2nd)
Javelin — Brooklyn Miller, SJ Christian (1st); Lexi Craig, Stanberry (2nd); Megan Spencer, Princeton (7th)
Pole vault — Keelin Engel, Worth County (1st)l Kinslee Stokely, Princeton (2nd); Katlyn James, Stanberry (4th); Danielle Bears, Princeton (8th)
Boys
100 — Landon Poppa, Mound City (1st); Landon Swavey, SJ Christian (3rd)
200 — Landon Poppa, Mound City (1st); Hayden Cross, Bishop LeBlond (2nd); Cameron Jones, Pattonsburg (8th)
400 — Landon Swavey, SJ Christian (1st); Hayden Cross, Bishop LeBlond (3rd); Wil Young, Mound City (7th)
8-- — Tyler Schwebach, Stanberry (1st); Keaton Zembles, Mound City (4th); Jacob Uthe, Winsto (8th)
1600 — Tyler Blay, West Nodaway (2nd); Riley Blay, West Nodaway (7th)
3200 — Tyler Blay, West Nodaway (1st); Riley Blay, West Nodaway (3rd)
4x100 — King City (1st); Princeton (8th)
4x200 _ King City (2nd); Mound City (3rd); Princeton (6th)
4x400 — Princeton (5th); Worth County (7th); Mound City (8th)
4x800 — Mound City (5th); Stanberry (6th)
110h — Jace Cousatte, Worth County (7th)
High jump — Kaylin Merriweather, East Atchison (6th)
Long jump — Cameron, Pattonsburg (3rd); Landon Wells, King City (4th); Zeb Schwartzkopf, Princeton (5th); Parker Muff, King City (6th)
Triple jump — Cameron Jones, Pattonsburg (2nd); Tyson Gibson, North Harrison (3rd)
Shot put — Austin Colvin, Stanberry (1st)
Discus — Austin Colvin, Stanberry (3rd); Ethan Mercer, Albany, (4th); Colten Stevens, Rock Port (5th) Jackson Runde, Worth County (6th)
Pole vault — Nathan Adwell, Worth Country (2nd); Tony Osburn, Mound City (4th); Aydan Gladstone, Worth County (5th)
100 para — Elliott Murphy, Bishop LeBlond (1st)
200 para — Elliott Murphy, Bishop LeBlond (1st)
Shot put para — Elliott Murphy, Bishop LeBlond (1st)
