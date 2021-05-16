At the Class 1 and 2 Sectional 4 track meet on Saturday in Higginsville, several area athletes posted top marks on their way to state qualification.
The top four in each event at sectionals advance to state.
Mound City's Landon Poppa won the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, while Mound City also won the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x400 relays.
St. Joseph Christian's Landon Swavey finished second in the 100 and won the 400, where he will be one of the favorites at state.
Bishop LeBlond's Hayden Cross finished third in the 200 and 400 to earn bids to state.
West Nodaway's brother duo of Tyler and Riley Blay finished 1-2 in both the 1600 and 3200.
For the Class 1 boys, the King City duo of Landon Wells and Parker Muff took second and third in the long jump, while Pattonsburg’s Cameron Jones took gold in the triple jump with a result of 41 feet, 6 inches, flanked closely by Mound City’s Tony Osburn taking fourth in the event with 38-11. Osburn also took first in the pole vault. Worth County’s Aydan Gladstone and Nathan Gladwell took second and third, while Stanberry’s Peyton Hume finished fourth. Gladstone also qualified in the 110 and 300 hurdles with teammate Jace Cousatte winning.
Stanberry’s Austin Colvin led the pack with a remarkable throw of 141 feet in discus, followed by Rock Port junior Colten Stevens in second and Worth County’s Jackson Runde in fourth. Colvin also finished first in the shot put with a throw of nearly 48 feet, while Worth County’s Jase Latham was fourth. The only area qualifier for javelin was Rock Port’s Jagger Freemyer, in fourth.
The Class 1 girls saw several local participants taking home hardware.
St. Joseph Christian’s Brooklyn Miller finished first in the high jump as well as third in the javelin throw. On the track, she won the 300 hurdles.
LeBlond's Kaitlin Hudson advanced with a fourth-place finish in the 3200.
North Andrew's Jaclyn Riedinger won the 1600 and 3200, while DeKalb's Carissa Martin won both her events in the 200 and triple jump.
In Class 2, Mid-Buchanan senior Reese McClurg advanced in the high jump and triple jumo.
Lathrop’s Dylan Scanlan took first in the long jump, jumping 20.5 feet. East Buchanan junior Cru Conaway was first in the triple jump.
Caden Israel for Maysville and Jacob Dawson for Hamilton took second and fourth respectively in the pole vault.
Dominic Faulkenberry from Lathrop finished first in the discus, followed closely by South Harrison’s Lucas Karns. South Holt’s James Herr finished second in the javelin, followed by Lathrop’s Danial Keel in fourth.
Mid-Buch's Lane Leader also qualified in the 100, won by West Platte's Quinn O'Malley, who also advanced in the 200.
Polo's Gavin Fitzwater won the 800 and placed second in the 3200.
On the girl’s side, Lathrop senior Josie Wright easily took gold in the high jump with a 5-foot jump. Hamilton’s Julia Kanoy finished fourth.
East Buchanan’s Emma Klein similarly dominated the long jump, with jump of 16-11. North Platte’s Haley Sampson and Maysville’s Rylie Boyer were second and third.
All triple jump qualifiers were from area schools, with East Buchanan’s Emma Klein taking the top spot with a jump over 36 feet. In the pole vault, Arissa Jackson from Lathrop and Mirabella Redman took first and second. Jackson also took first in the javelin, with Mid-Buchanan’s Kacie Livengood in third and Hamilton’s Somers Finch in fourth.
Mid-Buch's Jordan Thornton advanced in the 100 and 200, won by West Platte's Mikenna Peters and North Platte's Madison O'Neill. O'Neill also came in just ahead of Sampson in the 400.
Peters won both the 100 and 300 hurdles.
North Platte and West Platte advanced in all four relays while North Platte winning each one.
Lathrop led all area schools at the meet with eight total athletes advancing to state between the boys and girls teams.
State takes place Friday for Class 2 and Saturday for Class 1.
