The Mid-Buchanan Dragons have become quite familiar with overtime matches.
Mid-Buchanan's Khania Clark scored a goal in the 77th minute to send the match to overtime, then scored the match's match-winning goal in the second round of penalty kicks against the Benton Cardinals Friday evening at Sparks Field.
"It was a bit delayed, but it felt really good," Clark said. "Last year was my first year of soccer and I wasn't really a shooter. Even this year I wasn't, but we've definitely worked on penalty kicks and overtime scenarios in practice and it just felt really nice to put that to practice in a game."
Early on in Friday's match, it was Benton that controlled the scoreboard and ball. The Cardinals took five shots in the first 15 minutes with two of them finding the net off the foot of junior Peyton Anderson.
"They sometimes come out playing a little scared," Mid-Buchanan coach Danielle Beers said. "We've really been trying to build up our own confidence that we can do this and just getting them to believe that they are soccer players because many of them have only played for six months."
After two corners ended with no reward for Mid-Buchanan, the Dragons opportunity at a goal came on a penalty inside the box. Sophomore Emily Parrott took advantage of the opportunity, scoring and cutting the Cardinals' lead to one.
The pace at which Benton began the game changed at halftime. The Cardinals held the 2-1 advantage, but it was the Dragons who controlled possession early in the second half.
Mid-Buchanan took four shot over the first 20 minutes of the second half and kept the Cardinals attackers out of the box over that period.
"These girls impress me every time they step on the field," Beers said. "They leave every ounce of energy, every ounce of effort, everything they have out there and even when you think they can't give anymore, they always find that ability to give just a little bit more."
The Cardinals had their share of opportunities later in the second half with four shot attempts over a five-minute stretch. Anderson came closest to a match-securing goal and a hat trick, but the junior's shot bounced off the post.
Mid-Buchanan goalkeeper Mallie Lieffring did her part in keeping the Dragons within striking distance, securing three saves on the four attempts.
"After the first half, we started to pick up our pace, play our game and not play along with theirs," Lieffring said.
The saves paved the way for Clark's match-tying goal in the 77th minute. The Dragons' senior worked through a crowd of people to put the ball into the left corner of the net and tie the match at two.
Mid-Buchanan outshot the Cardinals 9-2 in the two overtime periods but were unable to take the lead. Anderson's shot in the final seconds of the second overtime was saved by Lieffring, sending the match to penalty kicks.
The first round saw five-straight attempts score. Lieffring and Benton goalkeeper Brooklyn Colwell then traded saves on the next two attempts.
Anderson and Jaida Cox scored the final two attempts for Benton, sending the match to a second round of penalty kicks. Clark was first in the second round and watched her shot bounce from the right post to the left before crossing the line.
Benton missed its attempt to tie the match and that should have ended the match. Two more players attempted shots before it was brought to the officials' attention that the match should be over. After looking through the rulebook, Mid-Buchanan was awarded the win.
"I'm lucky enough that they have the drive and want to win just like I do," Beers said. "It's just natural to them and they just want to go out there and get the job done. I also might have bribed them with Sonic drinks. I just felt like late in the season and their fourth overtime game, they needed a little incentive there."
