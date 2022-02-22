The top-seeded St. Joseph Christian Lions led by as many as 21 in their district semifinal matchup with the Pattonsburg Panthers. The No. 4-seeded Panthers then rallied in the second half, cutting the Lions lead to six. But the Lions secured their spot in the Class 1 District 15 final with a 10-2 run in the final minutes to defeat the Panthers 58-46.
“In the second half, our inexperience kind of showed,” Lions coach Erin Patrick said. “They’ve got three good seniors and we got a little rattled, but we finished a lot of shots at key times.”
No. 1 St. Joseph Christian jumped to an 18-9 lead going into the second quarter. Chloe Burnham and Ella Bowman combined for 11 of those points.
Bowman found herself in foul trouble early in the second quarter, but Burnham kept the Lion offense rolling with nine points in the second quarter. St. Joseph Christian took a 32-14 lead into halftime.
“We came out (with the mindset) that we really want to win districts this year,” Burnham said. “We knew that Pattonsburg was going to come out strong because we’ve beaten them twice already, so we knew we had to come out strong.”
St. Joseph Christian held its double digit lead through the third quarter. Weatherby Bailey quickly changed that eight seconds into the fourth quarter with a layup that cut the lead to single digits for the first time since midway through the first quarter.
No. 4 Pattonsburg got as close as six in the fourth quarter. Bailey’s two free throws with 3:16 led in the game cut the Lions’ lead to 48-42.
St. Joseph Christian ended the game with 10 of the final 12 points, all coming from underclassmen. Lexi McDaniel and Burnham combined for eight of the 10 points. Burnham led the Lions with 22 points.
“There is a lot of chemistry on our team,” Burnham said. “We’ve been playing together since we were little, and so we knew each other’s moves and we use that on the court.”
The Lions will face the No. 2-seeded Stanberry Bulldogs on Friday in the district championship game. Patrick says they’ll have to try and treat it like any other game.
“I’ve got to try and tell them to treat it like any other game even though it’s not,” Patrick said. “We have to know the things we need to execute to compete and win the game.”
No. 2 Stanberry girls 40, No. 3 DeKalb 30
The Stanberry Bulldogs clinched their berth in the title game with a 40-30 win over the DeKalb Tigers. Amelia Wallace led the Bulldogs with 15 points and senior Lexi Craig scored 12 points and surpassed 1,000 points in her career.
Stanberry took the game’s initial lead with back-to-back baskets from Wallace and Craig. The Tigers responded with a 9-2 run that helped DeKalb to its 10-9 lead going into the second quarter.
The two teams followed up a low-scoring first quarter with even fewer points in the second. The Tigers mustered just four second quarter points after a five-minute scoring drought that began with 2:45 left in the first quarter.
Stanberry led 18-14 at halftime and continued to keep a frustrated DeKalb offense down in the third quarter. The Tigers scored just six points in the quarter and 10 in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs and Lions will place Friday evening at 6 p.m.
“St. Joseph Christian has been playing really good ball lately,” Stanberry coach Taylor Wendt said. “One of our best game’s we’ve played was an overtime game against them, so I’m excited for the matchup and hope the girls come ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.