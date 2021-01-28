The Chillicothe Hornets will have a new head football coach in 2021.
Tim Rulo has announced his resignation earlier this week after three seasons with the Hornets. Rulo said his decision was the best for his family, according to KCHI.
Chillicothe said the search for a head coach is currently underway.
In three seasons at Chillicothe, Rulo's teams had a combined record of 16-18, including a district runner-up team in 2019. Chillicothe opened 2020 with an 0-7 record before winning three-straight games, including the district quarterfinals. Rulo's previous stops included Helias and South Callaway.