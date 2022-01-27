DEARBORN, Mo. — Rarely tested, the Mound City Panthers found themselves with a big exam Thursday night against the West Platte Bluejays in the North Platte Tournament semifinals.
Led by Tony Osburn’s 36 points, the Panthers overcame an eight-point deficit to defeat West Platte 78-70.
Osburn made his first three 4-point attempts in the matter of 90 seconds. But the Mound City guard wasn’t the only one lighting up the scoreboard early in the game. West Platte’s Tanner Rowe went 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, leading the Bluejays to an early 8-6 lead.
“I form shot a bunch today and felt good,” Osburn said. “I told my dad to let me come out on the first play and pull up a 3.”
Osburn’s form carried him to 14 of the Panthers’ 24 points in the first quarter. The two teams combined for five ties and eight lead changes in the first quarter.
After starting the fireworks early in the first quarter, the second quarter saw both teams struggle early on the offensive side. The Bluejays scored the first basket of the period at the 4:58 mark.
The lead flipped back-and-forth again in a second quarter that saw Mound City with the biggest lead at three points. West Platte’s Trent Taylor scored five points over the final 30 seconds to give West Platte a 38-38 tie with Mound City at halftime.
“We were calm, but they were super excited, and they had every right to be,” Osburn said. “We just stayed calm, said they’ve shot it really well and we’re still tied—we were right where we needed to be.”
The Bluejays opened the third quarter with a 13-5 run, giving West Platte its biggest lead of the game at 53-45. Osburn wasn’t going to let that stand, hitting four 3-pointers over the final three minutes of the quarter. Osburn scored 16 in the quarter, helping the Panthers to a 59-55 lead.
“The third quarter—I just really, really did not want to lose,” Osburn said.
Mound City never trailed again. West Platte cut the lead to one early in the quarter and three with 3:43 to go, but a 14-9 run from the Panthers over the final 3:23 ended the upset bid.
“We just have to take from this that we have to play better defense,” Osburn said. “But we also have some other guys that can score, Brendan Tubbs had a really good game.”
The North Platte Panthers started slow and finished big in their semifinal matchup with the Polo Panthers. Senior Gracie Ramsey led North Platte with 22 points in North Platte’s 53-46 win over Polo.
“It was a good win against a good team,” North Platte coach Matt Karl said. “I thought we did a good job of getting after them and forcing enough turnovers to hold them off.”
Ramsey kept the Panthers within striking distance with nine points in the first quarter. North Platte overcame an early seven-point deficit to take a 17-14 lead into the second quarter.
To start out, we were throwing the ball all over the gym,” Matt said. ‘We had people in different positions than we normally do. Right before the game, I changed what I wanted to do and that was probably a mistake. But we called a timeout, got everyone in the right spot, and started playing better.”
North Platte outscored Polo 36-32 over the final three quarters. The Panthers will face Platte Valley on Saturday in the tournament championship.
“Platte Valley is awesome,” Matt said. “To compete, not every kid is going to have the best game they’ve ever played, but we have to play well to be able to compete with them.”
Platte Valley rolled in the first game of the day. The state’s top-ranked team defeated the Mid-Buchanan Dragons 53-26. Maggie Collins led all scorers with 22 points.
“It’s big (Collins’ performance), we always try go get second chance points and she gets those broken plays,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “She uses her athleticism and strength to get the put back. Then in transition there at the end of the game, I was yelling at her ‘No!’ because there were two girls back, but she was able to get to the basket and draw the foul.”
Plattsburgh defeated the Mid-Buchanan Dragons 48-34 in Thursday night’s finale. Isaia Howard led the Tigers with 25 points in the win. The Dragons were held to 11 first half points.
Joe Clark led the Dragons with 16 points. Mid-Buchanan will face West Platte in the third place game on Saturday, while Plattsburg will take on Mound City in the championship.
