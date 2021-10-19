Central sophomore Ali Perry earned all-state honors at the MSHSAA Class 4 Girls State Golf Championships at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, Missouri, on Tuesday.
Perry improved by four shots with a second round 78, earning a tie for 13th with a two-day total of 160. She shot in an 87 in the one-day tournament a year ago, placing 23rd overall.
Central’s Evan Sigars shot back-to-back 90s and tied for 49th, while Ava Gaddie’s second state appearance saw her tie for 62nd.
In Class 1, East Buchanan senior Madison Jessen shot a second round 92 and dropped one dropped spot to finish third individually while the Bulldogs finished fourth as a team. Jessen finished with a score of 180 for the tournament.
East Atchison’s Jamie Barnett also earned all-state honors by tying for 13th with a two-day total of 200. Maryville sophomore Cailyn Auffert finished one stroke back in 17th.
East Buchanan’s Hannah Archdekin tied for 28th while Sidnee Carr came in 53rd ahead of Addisyn Musser (69th). East Atchison finished fifth, just six strokes back of a top-four finish. Sydnee Burns finished 42nd, Josie King was in 48th, and Kelsea Kirwan came in 54th.
In the Class 2 tournament, Savannah’s Mollee Olszowka finished just five shots out of all-state honors with a 180.
Benton’s Jaida Cox and Chillicothe’s Skyler Powers tied for 46th with two-day scores of 205. Savannah’s Maggie Elgert tied for 56th. Chillicothe’s Isabelle Montgomery, Benton’s Macy Bernard and Cameron’s Kennedy Roach tied for 69th at 232.
