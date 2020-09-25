SAVANNAH, Mo — There aren’t many ways to reach 11 points in the game of fooball.
In an unlikely contest against Central, Savannah made it happen, all while pitching a shut out against its opponent.
“I’m just really proud of our kids,” Savannah coach Kevin Kopecky said. I just can’t get over the resiliency of our kids. It’s a tough bunch and they’re really fun to coach I’m really glad to be here. It was a great win for us.”
A blocked punt in the endzone, rushing touchdown and field goal accounted for each of the Savages’ points at Savannah High School on Friday night.
Savannah senior Evan Yount’s name was a part of the safety and touchdown, marking his name within the history books of the third-ever match up between the Class 3 and Class 5 programs since 1959.
“I’m really glad we secured this win,” Yount said. “It’s a huge moving point, playing a bigger school, it was a great win. I’m glad to be a part of this team.”
Th Indians (1-4) struggled to establish much offensive momentum, other than an almost eight-minute drive in the first quarter. It resulted in a turnover on downs at Savannah’s (2-1) 27-yard line with 1:23 remaining in the frame.
A 24-yard keeper by sophomore Stone Wetlaufer highlighted the drive. The play itself crosseed Central into the Savages’ side of the field.
“It is nice to move the trains, but you know if you don't’ score at the end of it and get paid for it, it’s not exactly what you want,” Central coach Reggie Trotter said.
The Indians’ offensive line has suffered from injuries within the last couple of games, forcing several changes across the unit.
Of the changes included junior Skyler Ray, who’s normally a defensive lineman, playing an entire game on the o-line.
“That’s not exactly what we would want because he was a really talented defensive player for us,” Trotter said. “We had to move a guard over to center, we had two guards go out last week. You know, I mean, I’m not going to make any excuses about it, this was a good football team we played tonight. It’s just a matter of us getting better. We got to take the right steps in order to make plays and be better.”
The Indians held Savannah scoreless until Yount and teammates found the blocked punt with 2:58 remaining in the second quarter. The 2-0 score remained until halftime.
Three minutes out of the locker room, Yount found the endzone on a 39-yard run.
“Really, it’s just I ran to the outside,” Yount said. They set up great blocks for me, just had to make a few moves and we scored. It was really a big game-changer. It secured the win, really.”
Savannah moves on to host Cameron (3-2) next Friday, in search of win number two against a MEC opponent.
Central, on the other hand, hosts Oak Park (1-4), eying it’s second win of the season.
“We’re going to fight,” Trotter said. “There’s no question, there’s no punching my family and there’s no quitting our team. We’re going to get back to work on Monday, our JV guys are going to face the same team and next week we got to go home and Oak Park is coming to our house. We got to be ready to go when they show up.”