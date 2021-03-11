INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Heading into the final match of the MSHSAA Class 2 Wrestling Championships, area wrestlers were a combined 0-11 in the medal round.
Cameron’s Camren Hedgpeth seemed destined to join, trailing 1-0 in the final period to Oak Grove’s Caleb Groff, who had already beat him twice this year.
The match tied up on an illegal grasp early in the final period, then an escape and takedown fueled a 4-2 championship win in the 285-pound division Thursday at Cable Dahmer Arena.
“We had a pretty solid game plan we stuck to. This kid’s beat me twice, so I learned from my mistakes,” Hedgpeth said. “The game plan worked in my favor.”
The match was a rematch of the sectional semifinals, when Groff won a 5-2 decision. Hedgpeth, who placed sixth at 195 last year, said there was no problem blocking out any mental doubts.
“It’s the finals. You’ve gotta show up,” Hedgpeth said. “There’s no half throttle.”
Cameron placed three total wrestlers in the finals. Caleb Husch was a runner-up at 113 pounds, while Ryker Smith (120) advanced to the finals, as well. Cameron finished with five total medals. Cameron finished fifth in the team standings.
Greiner comes
up shy of gold
Lafayette sophomore Jay Greiner finished his second season on the mat with a second silver medal, falling to Monett’s Ethan Umfleet via an 8-2 decision in the 182-pound championship.
“I think it was really great, really fun. I had a lot of good matches,” Greiner said. “I was a little gassed in the first one, had a really good second match. The (finals) was very good, as well.”
Greiner began the day with a bye as the sectional four champion, eventually out-dueling Pleasant Hill’s Lane Brattin in a 20-14 decision. Greiner scored at least five points in each round.
In the semifinals, Greiner punched his ticket to the championship with a 6-4 decision over Camden Meeks of Blair Oaks. Greiner scored on a second-period escape before an early nearfall in the third period, eventually leading to five points in the frame.
Murphy wins
fourth medal
Benton senior Tyler Murphy entered his fourth state appearance with hopes of a third finals appearance and first gold medal.
His day ended with as dominant a final four as any bracket, with all four finalists having claimed multiple medals and a bronze medal or better.
Murphy ended his career with a fourth-place finish, losing via 6-3 decisions to Fulton’s Owen Uhls, in the 138-pound division.
“I’d love to have a champion title under my belt, but four medals is a good go around,” Murphy said. “It’s been a lot of hours in the practice room, a lot of blood, sweat and tears. It’s tough walking off the mat with a fourth-place finish.”
Earlier in the day, Murphy improved to 25-3 with a 8-0 major decision. He then lost to Central (Park Hills) senior Kade Willis in a 12-5 decision.
Murphy also has two runner-up medals and a fifth-place finish with a career at Central Missouri awaiting him. He is just the third four-time medalist in Benton history.
“We talked this morning about how he had an opportunity to be on the Mount Rushmore of Benton Wrestling,” coach Brad Hubbard said. “We’ve only had two four-time medalists prior to him. I’m proud of him. He’s had a good career.”
Sophomore teammate Bishop Rush won his first bout before losing his next two matches at 152 pounds, up two weight divisions from his regular-season weight.
Other area medalists
Savannah’s Gage Schottel finished sixth at 106 pounds, while Bryson Damgar placed sixth at 113 pounds.
Chillicothe’s Sheldon Rader claimed sixth at 113 pounds while Brock Miller earned a similar finish at 182.
Maryville’s Kieren Watkins finished fourth at 195.
