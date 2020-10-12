Just three points separated the Cameron and Savannah girls golf teams atop the Class 2 District 4 leaderboard Monday in Excelsior Springs.
Cameron came out on top, finishing with a team score of 424 to edge out the Savages' day of 427, claiming the district championship.
Cameron was fueled by a second-place finish from Abigail Linhart, who finished eight strokes back of Chillicothe's Hallie Jones and her 15-over 87.
Savannah's top finished came in Mollee Olszowka in sixth place.
Benton's Jaida Cox finished in third to earn a spot in the state meet next week and will be joined by Aly White, who placed 14th.
Savannah's Zoe Matlack and Cameron's Lexis Hutton finished 16th and 17th, qualifying for state.
Benton finished just 17 strokes back of first and four strokes from a top-four finish.
It was another tight race in Class 1 District 4 where Tarkio (423) edged out East Buchanan (441). The Bulldogs took him first individually, though, which Madison Jessen's 22-over 94 beating Tarkio's Jamie Barnett by three strokes.
Maryville's Cailyn Auffert finished third, tying with Tarkio's Brylie Staten.
Maysville, Princeton, Albany and Worth County also finished with players in the top-18 as state qualifiers.
Gallatin's Elle Copple and Claire Hemry, SW Livinston's Makenna Campbell and Plattsburg's Abigail Daffron advaned out of Class 1 District 3.
In Class 4 District 4 at Paradise Pointe in Smithville, Central finished with a pair of state qualifiers.
Ali Perry finished with a 14-over 86, good enough to tie for sixth on the day, while Ava Gaddie finished 17th to move on to the championship rounds.