CAMERON, Mo. — In March 2019, former Central and Plattsburg football coach Jeff Wallace accepted responsibility for reworking the Cameron High School football program as its head coach.
Upon his first meeting with the team, he went to work establishing a winning culture — a tall task for a program that saw four wins and 46 losses between 2014 and 2018.
The vision Wallace and his staff had proved to work in 2019, though, posting a 5-6 record while winning its first district playoff game since 2013.
“These kids expect to play well and win a game,” Wallace said. “Last year, you could just see the look in their eyes — they were hoping to play well, they were hoping they could stay in the game and win a ball game. It’s just a very different mentality.”
Even while facing the obstacles of COVID-19 through the summer, Dragon football players took it upon themselves to work to take the team another step forward this year.
Cameron put together its first winning regular season since 2013, finishing 6-3, Two of their losses came against Maryville and Savannah while a majority of the team was in quarantine. The other arrived against MEC Champion St. Pius X.
“We really hit home on the type of young man that you should be when you leave here ready to enter a very tough world, getting tougher every day,” Wallace said. “When you start to do that and they start looking around a little bit and they start asking the question how can I help what can I do, when that starts to come it becomes more of a family thing, it becomes a brother thing. When you truly have a family feeling for each other, you’re not going to let each other down. And they don’t.”
Instilling trust is something Wallace said he worked on from the beginning. Throughout the week, the Dragons’ staff incorporates character lessons into practice.
During the summer, the same thing occurs through a book review club. When the two are incorporated into in-game settings, the results show.
“When he came in, he told us ‘I have a plan for you boys,’” senior quarterback Ty Campbell said. “He believed in us and he told us what we had to do to be successful now. Everybody bought in, and we’re a family now.”
Cameron won its second-straight district quarterfinals match up against Central KC 58-20 last Friday, earning a trip to Maryville in hopes of avenging a loss earlier this season.
Campbell, who was quarantined alongside several teammates in the previous meeting against the Spoofhounds, recognizes there’s a tall task ahead.
“Maryville, the name’s tough,” Campbell said. “They’re always a good team, they’re always a hard physical team. We just want to finally come out and get our minds right and play how we can.”
If the Dragons’ path reaches a closer at the Hound Pound, there’s several things they can be proud of from the last two seasons, including coming closer together.
“They bought in from day one with what we were giving them and they’ve done the things that we’ve asked them to do day in and day out,” Wallace said. “If we didn’t have that, we’re not sitting here having this conversation right now. This is truly, in Cameron, Missouri right now, this is a kid thing.”