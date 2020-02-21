COLUMBIA, Mo. — With only three wrestlers at this weekend’s MSHSAA State Wrestling Championships, Benton has made every moment count, especially the emotional ones.
Senior Cristian Dixon pounded his way to his third-straight finals appearance following a 8-1 decision in the quarterfinals and a 7-1 victory in the semifinals. After his quarters match, Dixon found his predatory instincts starting to kick in during his last ever Friday at the state tournament.
“I’m a shark, and there’s blood in the water,” Dixon said. “I gotta get on my attack and finish strong.”
Dixon looks for redemption today in his finals match at 138 pounds, as he faces Monett senior Joseph Semerad (47-5).
Benton Junior Tyler Murphy redeemed his fifth-place finish last year at 106, a step back from being a state finalist at 106 as a freshman. Murphy squares off for the title against Odessa sophomore Shon Badder (41-7), someone Murphy beat just a week ago in the Class 2 District 4 finals.
The theme of redemption continued on and sat in the corner of 160-pound senior Hunter Armstrong (22-6). After qualifying for state four straight times, Armstrong finally earned that elusive state medal with a 5-0 victory over Chillicothe senior Dawson Wheeler (27-7).
After Armstrong tore his ulnar collateral ligament early on in the season, Benton coach Brad Hubbard said both he and his senior felt all of the sentiments once Armstrong’s arm was raised after the blood round.
“That kid’s put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears battling through injury this year at 160,” Hubbard said. “I can’t be more proud of that kid. He deserves everything he gets. That one felt good. The end of the night, obviously good for us, but that one was very special. So, I’m pretty pumped.”
After all the years Hubbard and Armstrong have gone through together, Hubbard could only think of three words after Armstrong came back to his corner.
“We say we love each other,” Hubbard said. “We’ve been through a lot; he’s been through a lot. He lost half the season this year with an injury. A lot of uncertainty if he would have a chance to wrestle this year. He completely earned that. That’s on him.”
Armstrong had three words to say to Hubbard when he greeted his coach.
“We did it.”
Armstrong attributes his success to his teammates, his Cardinal family, as he says it was them who helped him become strong enough to finally grasp a state medal despite his injury.
“It feels amazing, especially to even just be here,” Armstrong said. “I tore my UCL at the beginning of the season, and honestly, I didn’t think I’d be standing here today. I needed all of them guys, everyone in the room, all my coaches. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for them.”
Every kid who qualified for Benton will wrestle Saturday for a medal, the time such has happened in Armstrong and Dixon’s tenure. Armstrong is now ready to give Hubbard one last full day of work.
“I can’t wait,” Hubbard said. “One last day to give it all we got. Just send it.”