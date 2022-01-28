KING CITY, Mo. — The Stanberry Bulldogs finished the King City Tournament with a clean sweep in the tournament championship games. Lexi Craig led the girls’ team to a 55-37 win over the DeKalb Tigers with a team-high 23 points.
“It’s pretty exciting to get our first tournament win of the season,” Craig said. “We’ve won this six years in a row and that’s what we were really going for.”
The Bulldogs jumped on the Tigers early in the first quarter with an 8-0 run over the first two and a half minutes. Craig and fellow senior Sadie Runde combined for eight of Stanberry’s first 10 points.
“We’ve had a rough couple of weeks with injuries and we just talked as a team that we all have to come together and do it for one another,” Stanberry coach Taylor Wendt said. “I think the girls were just kind of tired of the slow starts we’ve been having and were itching for this championship.
“I think they were ready to come out against DeKalb, who’s a district team for us, so we know it’s a big win for us.”
Ashton Crockett willed the Tigers back to within striking range late in the first quarter with five points, cutting the lead to six. But the Bulldogs responded in a big way, turning a 5-0 run over the final minute of the quarter into a 12-0 run through the first two minutes of the second quarter.
DeKalb responded to the Stanberry run with 11-straight points, cutting the lead to seven at 25-18. It was the Tigers best run of the game, and one they were unable to match over the final two quarters. The Bulldogs led by nine or more the rest of the way.
“I’m eager to find out what this team is capable of,” Wendt said. “Especially after tonight, they really came alive in the second half. Moving down the line into districts, I think they’re ready. I know that Stanberry has a really good past, and though we may be down from past years, my seniors know what it’s like to play in the postseason and district championships.”
Much like the game before, the Stanberry boys got out to a quick start and held the Northeast Nodaway Bluejays at arm’s length. The Bulldogs defeated the Bluejays 56-45 in the tournament’s final game.
“Without Landon Marticke for the tournament, it allowed other people to step up to the plate and show that they’re good pieces on this team,” Austin Schwebach said. “Winning this three years in a row feels pretty good.”
Austin Schwebach scored the game’s first basket and a 7-2 run for the Bulldogs. Northeast Nodaway’s Ben Boswell and Dylan McIntyre then scored on consecutive possessions to pull to within one of Stanberry.
The Bulldogs led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter but lengthened their lead with a 6-0 run to start the second quarter. Stanberry held steady the rest of the quarter and took a 29-19 lead into halftime.
The second half saw much of the same; the Bluejays cut the lead to single multiple times, only for the Bulldogs to push it back to double digits.
“They were just getting little runs here or there and getting into fast breaks,” Schwebach said. “They were converting on missed opportunities by us and then we weren’t converting on offense.”
Austin Schwebach led the Bulldogs with 17 points. Tyler Schwebach finished right behind his brother with 14 points. Boswell led the Bluejays with 16 points and fellow senior Austin Pride finished with 10 points.
“This is a really good team that can go a long ways, and we hope to do that starting with districts,” Austin Schwebach said.
