The East Buchanan Bulldogs fell behind twice in Tuesday’s 11-5 win over the St. Joseph Christian Lions. The Bulldogs mustered just three hits over the first three innings against Lions starter Camden Lutz before scoring all 11 runs over the final four innings and earning their ninth win of the season.
“We talked about it after the game tonight that getting punched in the mouth twice in one day and bouncing back and not being able to last night was a huge gap in one day,” East Buchanan’s Cru Conaway said.
The momentum went in St. Joseph Christian’s favor early in the game behind starter and future Griffon Camden Lutz. Lutz struck out eight of the first 10 Bulldogs he faced.
“He’s a division two pitcher for a reason,” East Buchanan coach Dave Elms said. “You knew with him on the mound that he was going to be a tough at-bat every at-bat.”
St. Joseph Christian relied heavily on the bottom half of its lineup against Bulldogs starter Austin Cilke. The Lions top four batters began the game 0-for-eight.
Junior Blake Ray got the Christian offense going in the bottom of the second with a one-out triple. The Lions scored two runs in the second inning on two hits.
East Buchanan’s offense found its footing in the top of the fourth, starting with a leadoff double from Conner Musser. Bronco Whitt and Walker Brown each reached on a walk to load the bases. Senior Dauson Golden then broke out of a cold steak with a two-run single to tie the game.
“I’ve been struggling all year,” Golden said. “Today, I just went up there and hit the ball.”
The tie didn’t last long with the bottom of the Christian order coming through for the second time in a three-inning span. Cilke retired the first two batters of the inning, then allowed back-to-back singles. Orscheln turned those two singles into his second and third RBI of the day.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to one in the top of the fifth on an RBI single from Luke Webb. Lutz kept the damage to a minimum in the inning, striking out Walker Brown on a 3-2 count with the bases loaded.
East Buchanan took the lead for the final time in the top of the sixth. Conaway drove in two runs on an RBI triple and Mason Brown drove in a run on a suicide squeeze. The Bulldogs scored five runs in total and took an 8-4 lead into the final inning.
The Bulldogs received hits from eight of their nine starters and had all nine starters reach base. Golden led East Buchanan with three hits and two RBI.
The Lions will look to end their two-game losing streak on Thursday against North Andrew. The Cardinals are 0-6 and have been outscored 96-17 this season.
The Bulldogs will take to the road for the third time in three days tomorrow afternoon with a trip to face 10-1 Lawson.
“We’re definitely going to get the experience of facing good pitching,” Elms said. “This time of year you want those reps against quality pitchers game in and game out.”
