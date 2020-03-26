GOWER, Mo. — As basketball seasons change just like the color of the leaves, one thing remains constant for East Buchanan.
“It’s family,” senior guard Addisyn Ishmael said. “We all have that protectiveness over each one of us…I know the whole situation down there, it was interesting to say the least, but I wouldn’t change it because it shows us who we are as characters and how we adapt to things that necessarily don’t go our way sometimes.”
“My teammates become my sisters. Our coaches almost become like parent figures for us, and so just knowing like we could go down as a family and and do this and make history, it’s just something that I’ll never forget,” junior forward Lillian Schilling said.
After being crowned Class 2 State Champions at the Show-Me Showdown in Springfield, Missouri, the Bulldogs reminisced on what exactly brought them their success.
Head coach Cori Elms pointed out that the team made a sticker chart full of goals in the beginning of the season, and ignoring outside noise was a big emphasis.
“That was something that I thought we did well no matter what happened no matter the situation. It doesn’t mean that maybe you don’t have times that maybe you are going to struggle a little but they managed to kind of refocus themselves,” Elms said.
Senior guard Audrey Elifrits added every postseason game had a moment where the Bulldogs needed to readjust and they eventually found a way to come out on top.
“I think that says a lot about our players and just our ability to work through different hardships and I hope that is going to have a major impact on who we are as people, and I think that is the most important thing,” Elifrits said.
Elms mentioned she enjoys watching the girls’ reactions on videos and in pictures once the games conclude, highlighting the emotional bonds between the group as a whole.
“One of the things that I kind of made myself promise to do this season was enjoy the journey, enjoy the process,” Elms said. “Watching their faces, the excitement and this idea of believing in themselves and believing in each other...I think what stands out to me is just the opportunity to be a part of their team.”
Assistant coach Ryan Horn said his fear of coaching seniors for the last time is subdued when he recalls the good times.
“Instead of having a negative thought about our season or losing them, I don’t have that. Instead, I’ve rewatched the game already twice and I just see the positive things and the positive memories," Horn said.
To say a team is special may sound like an overstatement in the world of sports, but for East Buchanan, it was a major force in guiding the squad to a historic season.
“I’m going to miss (the seniors),” freshman guard Maya Watkins said. “They really showed me kind of what to do and how to do it and I really appreciate that.”
“The most important thing that I’m going to look back at for playing the state championship is going to be the teammates I got to play it with. I wouldn’t change it for a thing,” senior guard Dawn Potter said.